पुलिस की कामयाबी:अरोड़ा वेस्टर्न यूनियन बस स्टैंड से लूट कांड का चौथा आरोपी गिरफ्तार, 2 हजार कैनेडियन डॉलर बरामद

जालंधर40 मिनट पहले
  • तीन आरोपी पहले ही किए जा चुके गिरफ्तार

बस स्टैंड के नजदीक स्थित दोआबा मार्केट में चल रहे अरोड़ा वेस्टर्न यूनियन के दफ्तर से गनपॉइंट पर लूटपाट करने वाले गिरोह के चौथे मेंबर गुरकृपाल सिंह को भी पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। 15 जनवरी को लूट की घटना के बाद से ही वह फरार चल रहा था। उसे कपूरथला चौक से उस वक्त गिरफ्तार किया गया जब वह जिला कोर्ट कॉम्पलेक्स की तरफ आ रहा था। पुलिस ने उससे दो हजार कैनेडियन डॉलर भी बरामद किए हैं। पकड़ा गया लुटेरा इस लूट की साजिश को रचने वाले जसपाल सिंह का ट्रैक्टर ड्राइवर निकला।

यह था मामला

15 जनवरी को शाम के समय पिस्तौल दिखाकर दो नकाबपोश लुटेरों ने बस स्टैंड के पास स्थित अरोड़ा वेस्टर्न यूनियन के दफ्तर से 2.40 लाख रुपए, 850 यूरो, 819 US डॉलर, 800 दराम, 15910 थाईलैंड बाठ, 10 सिंगापुर डॉलर, 9 रॉयल सऊदी अरब, दो मलेशियन रिंगट व 2000 कैनेडियन डॉलर लूट लिए थे। इस मामले में पुलिस ने तीन आरोपियों सर्बजीत‌ कौर, जसपाल सिंह व गगनदीप सिंह को पहले ही लूट के माल‌ के साथ‌ गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। पुलिस का कहना था कि जसपाल सिंह ने इस पूरे लूट की साजिश रची और वेस्टर्न यूनियन दफ्तर के बारे में सर्बजीत कौर ने उसे सूचना दी थी।

पैसे कमाने के लिए कर‌ डाली लूट

पुलिस पूछताछ में गुरुकृपाल सिंह उर्फ पाला से पता चला कि उसने आठवीं तक पढ़ाई की है और उसके पिता की मौत हो चुकी है। वह मुख्य आरोपी जसपाल सिंह के घर खेतीबाड़ी का काम करता है और उसके ट्रैक्टर पर ड्राइवरी करता है। पैसे कमाने के लिए वह जसपाल की बातों में आ गया और लूट कांड की वारदात को अंजाम दे दिया।

