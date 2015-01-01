पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अगले साल जून तक बनेगा नया टर्मिनल:20 नवंबर से मुंबई के लिए रोज, दिल्ली और जयपुर के लिए तीन-तीन दिन उड़ेगा जहाज

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आदमपुर एयरपोर्ट अप्रोच रोड का मुद्दा सीएम के सामने रखेंगे सांसद

नई दिल्ली, जयपुर और मुंबई के लिए आदमपुर एयरपोर्ट से 20 नवंबर से फ्लाइट शुरू हो जाएगी। इस संबंध में सांसद चौधरी संतोख सिंह ने एयरपोर्ट एडवाइजरी कमेटी के साथ शुक्रवार को मीटिंग की। चौधरी ने बताया कि मुंबई के लिए रोज, दिल्ली के लिए शुक्रवार, शनिवार, रविवार और जयपुर के लिए मंगलवार, बुधवार और वीरवार को उड़ान शुरू होगी। फिलहाल बुकिंग शुरू नहीं की गई है। जालंधर-होशियारपुर हाईवे से गांव मेहटियाणा होते हुए एयरपोर्ट तक 39 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से 4.3 किमी. लंबी अप्रोच रोड बनेगी। सांसद ने कहा इस बारे में सीएम से बात करेंगे।

अगले साल जून तक बनेगा नया टर्मिनल

सांसद चौधरी ने आदमपुर एयरपोर्ट के साथ बन रहे नए टर्मिनल के निर्माण कार्य का भी जायजा लिया। एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी के अधिकारियों ने सांसद को बताया कि 6 हजार स्क्वायर मीटर टर्मिनल अगले साल जून तक कंप्लीट हो जाएगा। इसमें 300 यात्रियों व 150 कारों की पार्किंग की व्यवस्था होगी। इस दौरान सांसद चौधरी संतोख सिंह और डिप्टी कमिश्नर घनश्याम थोरी ने पौधारोपण भी किया। इस मौके पर कमेटी मेंबर जीएस सयाल, जगमोहन सिंह, भूपिंदर सिंह जॉली, संजीव मोहन, जेडीए की मुख्य प्रशासक बबीता कलेर भी मौजूद रहे।

आज और कल लगेंगे शहर में बिजली कट

7 नवंबर

11 केवी लाडोवाली रोड फीडर 66 केवी रेडियल बिजली घर में मरम्मत

बिजली बंद- मोहल्ला गोबिंदगढ़, अर्जुन नगर, लाडोवाली रोड, मास्टर तारा सिंह। समय दोपहर 1 से शाम 5 बजे।

32 केवी पीआईआईएमएस बिजली घर में मरम्मत

यहां बिजली कट लगेगा- डिफेंस कॉलोनी, अटवाल हाउस, कैंट रोड, ग्रीन पार्क, बस स्टैंड एरिया, संत नगर में दोपहर 1 से 5 बजे तक।

8 नवंबर

सुबह 10 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक 66 केवी बिजली घर में मरम्मत

11 केवी प्रताप बाग, 11 केवी चिल्ड्रन पार्क फीडर बंद किया जाएगा।

यहां बिजली कट लगेगा- रस्ता मोहल्ला, कोट पक्षियां, पक्का बाग, खोदियां मोहल्ला, पीर बोदला बाजार, नया बाजार, सैदां गेट, प्रताप बाग, फगवाड़ा गेट, रियाजपूरा, बीएसएनएल एक्सचेंज रेलवे में बिजली प्रभावित रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें