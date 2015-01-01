पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यात्रियों की भीड़:बस स्टैंड से सुबह 5 बजे से दोपहर 4 बजे तक हर 15 मिनट के बाद 1 बस हरियाणा-दिल्ली के लिए चल रही

जालंधर3 घंटे पहले
दिवाली और छठ पूजा को लेकर यूपी, बिहार और दिल्ली जाने वाले यात्रियों की भीड़ बस स्टैंड पर बढ़ गई है। किसान आंदोलन के चलते पंजाब में ट्रेनों को लेकर भी केंद्र और राज्य सरकार के बीच कोई सहमति बनती नजर नहीं आ रही है।

राज्य से बाहर जाने वाले यात्री इस समय पूरी तरह से बसों पर निर्भर हैं। यात्री अंबाला और दिल्ली तक बसों में सफर तय कर वहां से आगे ट्रेनों से यूपी-बिहार के लिए निकल रहे हैं।

पंजाब रोडवेज ने पिछले तीन दिनों में दिल्ली सहित अन्य रूटों पर 50 से ज्यादा बसें बढ़ाई हैं। जालंधर डिपो-1 और डिपो-2 की तरफ से हरियाणा-दिल्ली रूट पर 10 से ज्यादा बसें बढ़ाई गई हैं। जालंधर से ही रोजाना 100 से ज्यादा बसें दिल्ली रूट पर चल रही हैं।

सीजन के मद्देनजर यात्री बढ़े, बसें भी बढ़ाएंगे

पंजाब रोडवेज डिपो-1 के जनरल मैनेजर नवराज बातिश ने बताया कि यात्रियों की बढ़ रही संख्या के मद्देनजर दिल्ली रूट पर पंजाब रोडवेज की तरफ से अपनी बसों की सर्विस को बढ़ाया गया है।

त्योहारी सीजन के मद्देनजर लगातार यात्री बढ़ रहे हैं, आने वाले समय में यात्रियों की संख्या को देखते हुए बसों को बढ़ाया जाएगा। यात्रियों को किसी तरह की समस्या का सामना नहीं करना पड़ेगा।

बस से अंबाला या दिल्ली पहुंचकर पकड़ रहे ट्रेनें

यूपी-बिहार सहित अन्य राज्यों को जाने वाले यात्री अंबाला और दिल्ली से ही ट्रेनों के माध्यम से आगे का सफर तय कर रहे हैं। जालंधर बस स्टैंड से सुबह 5 बजे दिल्ली रूट पर बसों का परिचालन शुरू हो जाता है और दोपहर करीब 4 बजे तक हर 15 मिनट के बाद एक बस इस रूट पर निकलती है और चार बजे के बाद यह टाइम बढ़ जाता है।

पंजाब रोडवेज की तरफ से अमृतसर और लुधियाना रूट पर भी बसों की संख्या बढ़ाई गई है। हालांकि अभी भी कई ऐसी बसें है जो ड्राइवर और कंडक्टरों की कमी के चलते डिपो के अंदर भी खड़ी रहती हैं।

इधर ,अवैध स्लीपर कोच भी बढ़े सरकार को लाखों का रेवेन्यू लॉस

प्राइवेट स्लीपर कोच भी जालंधर से यूपी-बिहार तक यात्रियों को ले जा रहे हैं, जिससे जिसमें सरकार को रेवेन्यू लॉस हो रहा है, क्योंकि अवैध तरीके से चल रही हैं। इसके साथ ही यात्रियों की जान-माल को भी नुकसान होने का भी डर बना हुआ है।

एक यात्री से बिहार जाने के लिए 2 हजार रुपए तक वसूले जा रहे हैं। प्राइवेट स्लीपर बसों की तरफ से यात्रियों की बसो में बिठाकर राज्य के बाहर ज्यादा पैसे भी वसूले जा रहे हैं और एक सीट देने का वादा करके उन्हें सीट शेयरिंग के लिए भी दबाव बनाया जाता है।

मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट के मुताबिक यह स्लीपर कोच बिल्कुल अवैध तरीके से चल रहे हैं, लेकिन सेक्रेटरी आरटीए की तरफ से चेकिंग पूरी तरह से बंद है, जिसके चलते शहर में इनकी संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है और सरकार को लाखों का रेवेन्यू नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं।

वहीं इस संबंध में सेक्रेटरी आरटीए बरजिंदर सिंह का कहना है कि शहर से निकलने वाली सभी बसों की चेकिंग की जा रही है, जिन बसों में खामियां मिल रही हैं, उनके चालान काटे जा रहे हैं।

