डीजीपी ने जारी किया नया आदेश:15 साल से एक ही जगह पर पोस्टेड हवलदार से लेकर इंस्पेक्टर तक को छोड़ना होगा जिला

जालंधर32 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • एक ही जगह तैनाती के चलते माफिया से पुलिस की सेटिंग के भी मामले आ चुके हैं सामने

कोरोनाकाल में डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता के नए आदेश से पुलिस तंत्र में खलबली मची हुई है। एक ही जगह 15 साल तक नौकरी करने वाले हवलदार से लेकर इंस्पेक्टर रैंक को अब जिला छोड़ना होगा। इतना ही नहीं, अगर इनमें से किसी ने एक ही रेंज में 20 साल तक अपनी सेवाएं दी है तो उसे नई रेंज में बदल दिया जाएगा। 2007 में पुलिस एक्ट में यह प्रावधान है, मगर 13 साल तक वोट बैंक से लेकर राजनीति आड़े आने के कारण मामला दबा रहा।

एक ही जगह पोस्टिंग के कारण हर तरह के माफिया से पुलिस की सेटिंग के मामलों में राजा कंदोला, पूर्व डीएसपी जगदीश भोला और गुरदीप सिंह राणो जैसे नशे के बड़े सौदागरों के साथ खाकी से लेकर राजनेताओं से सीधी यारी के किस्से सामने आ चुके हैं। इतना ही नहीं, बड़े-बड़े गैंगस्टरों के तार भी पुलिस से जुड़े निकले हैं। डीजीपी के आदेश के बारे लिस्ट बनानी शुरू हो चुकी है।

हेडक्वार्टर में तर्क लेकर पहुंच रहे पुलिस मुलाजिम

  • 1. कोरोना चल रहा है। इस दौरान फैमिली को नई जगह लेकर जाना खतरे से खाली नहीं।
  • 2. कई कपल सरकारी नौकरी में हैं। एक पुलिस तो दूसरा किसी अन्य विभाग में है। लाइफ पार्टनर बैंक जैसी जाॅब में है तो उसे छोड़कर जाना बेहद मुश्किल है।
  • 3. 15 साल तक एक जिले में नौकरी कर चुके 75 फीसदी नफरी अपना खुद का आशियाना बना चुकी है, इस कारण दिक्कत आएगी।
  • 4. सरकार ने सिविल महकमे में कोरोना के कारण तबादले पर रोक लगाई है तो हमें क्यों बदला जा रहा है।

400 एसआई को छोड़ना होगा अपना होम टाउन

राज्य पुलिस में 2010 के बाद सीधे भर्ती हुए करीब 400 सब इंस्पेक्टरों को होम टाउन छोड़ना होगा। क्योंकि पुलिस एक्ट के अनुसार एसआई अपने होम टाउन में सेवाएं नहीं दे सकता। इस रैंक के अधिकारी अपनी जिंदगी की दूसरी पारी (शादी) भी अपने होम टाउन में शुरू कर चुके हैं और घर भी बना चुके हैं। जालंधर रेंज व कमिश्नरेट में 24 एसआई हैं, जिन्हें अपना होम टाउन छोड़ना होगा।

