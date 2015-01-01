पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूछताछ:गैंगस्टर भिंदा ने जेल से फोन पर दुबई में चिट्टे का ऑर्डर दिया, श्रीनगर से मिलती थी डिलीवरी

जालंधर28 मिनट पहले
  • मैंने 7 किलो चिट्टे का ऑर्डर किया था, एक किलो चिट्टा संगरूर जेल में बंद रणदीप सिंह टोपी के गुर्गे ने लेना था

दुबई से चल रहे ड्रग रैकेट को लेकर फिरोजपुर जेल से प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लेकर आए गैंगस्टर पलविंदर सिंह भिंदा से मंगलवार को लंबी पूछताछ की गई। भिंदा ने माना कि वह जेल से दुबई में बैठे ड्रग रैकेट के किंगपिन नवप्रीत सिंह को कॉल करता था। भिंदा ने माना कि उसने दुबई में 7 किलो चिट्टे (हेरोइन) का आर्डर दिया था। दुबई में बैठे किंगपिन के तार सीधे पाकिस्तान से जुड़े हैं।

एक किलो चिट्टे की कीमत 13 लाख रुपए तय हुई थी। पेमेंट भी डिलीवरी के बाद उसकी गैंग ने हवाला से करनी थी। भिंदा ने माना कि नवप्रीत ने उसे कॉल करके बताया था कि श्रीनगर में उसकी गैंग को पहले 4 किलो की डिलीवरी मिलेगी। डिलीवरी देने वाले शख्स का नाम साबा है। साबा का मोबाइल नंबर मिलने के बाद भिंदा ने अपने साथ जसविंदर सिंह जस्सा और रमेश कुमार को श्रीनगर भेज दिया था। यहां से साबा ने ही कार का इंतजाम कर उसमें 4 किलो चिट्टा छुपा दिया था।

ड्रग की सप्लाई के दौरान समस्या से निपटने के लिए दिए थे दो पिस्टल

भिंदा ने माना कि 4 किलो चिट्टे में से एक किलो चिट्टे की डिलीवरी संगरूर जेल में बैठे रणदीप सिंह टोपी ने लेनी थी। टोपी ने उसे कहा था कि जब डिलीवरी मिलेगी तो वह उसे फोन कर दे, ताकि वह अपने किसी साथी को भेज कर चिट्टा मंगवा लेगा। पुलिस पूछताछ के लिए बुधवार को टोपी को संगरूर जेल से लेकर आ रही है ताकि भिंदा और टोपी के जेल से चल रहे चिट्टा तस्करी के नेटवर्क को ब्रेक किया जा सके। पूछताछ में भिंदा ने कहा कि श्रीनगर का साबा सारे राज जानता है। वो ही बता सकता है कि चिट्टा किस रास्ते से आता है और कौन से वह हवाला कारोबारी पेमेंट भेजते हैं।

फिलहाल पुलिस भिंदा की बात पर यकीन नहीं कर रही है। इसलिए उसके मोबाइल की कॉल डिटेल निकलवा रही है। बता दें कि देहात पुलिस ने लोहियां के रहने वाले जसविंदर सिंह जस्सा और रमेश कुमार को पकड़ कर 4 किलो हेरोइन व दो पिस्टल बरामद किए थे। इनका एक साथी गुरसेवक भाग निकला था। इनकी पूछताछ में यह बात सामने आई थी कि वह चिट्टा की डिलीवरी जेल में बंद भिंदा के कहने पर श्रीनगर से लेकर आए थे। रास्ते में कोई दिक्कत आए तो उन्हें निपटने के लिए दो पिस्टल दिए गए थे। भिंदा को जेल से पुलिस 18 दिसंबर तक रिमांड पर लेकर आई है।

