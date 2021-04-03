पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन का अनोखा समर्थन:हर शाम 2 घंटे शहर में इकट्ठा होकर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी कर किसानों के हक की आवाज बुलंद कर रहे

जालंधर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जालंधर में किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन करते लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
जालंधर में किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन करते लोग।
  • मेन मार्केट्स में लोगों को कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में कर रहे जागरूक

केंद्र सरकार के 3 नए कृषि सुधार कानूनों के विरोध में किसान 72 दिन से दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर डटे हुए हैं। पंजाब से भी किसानों को पूरा समर्थन मिल रहा है। जालंधर में भी शहर के लोग किसान आंदोलन का अनोखे ढंग से समर्थन कर रहे हैं। यहां शहर के लाेग हर शाम इकट्ठा होते हैं। बिना ट्रैफिक को डिस्टर्ब किए शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से रैली निकालते हैं। फिर मेन मार्केट्स में सड़क के किनारे इकट्ठा होकर कानून रद्द न करने पर अड़ी केंद्र के खिलाफ नारेबाजी कर किसानों के हक की आवाज बुलंद करते हैं। पिछले तीन दिन से यह प्रदर्शन लगातार जारी है। प्रदर्शनकारी कहते हैं कि किसान अपने हक के लिए अपना घर-परिवार छोड़कर बॉर्डर पर डटे हैं, ऐसे में उनको उत्साहित करने के लिए यह पहल की गई है।

मॉडल टाउन में प्रदर्शन करते लोग।
मॉडल टाउन में प्रदर्शन करते लोग।

भीड़भाड़ वाली जगह पर जुटा रहे किसानों का समर्थन

फिक्र ए हौंद व यूथ मोर्चा जालंधर की अगुवाई में हो रहे इस प्रदर्शन में मॉडल टाउन मार्केट में इकट्‌ठा होते हैं। इसके बाद वहां से गुरुद्वारा साहिब व निक्कू पार्क तक जाते हैं। इस दौरान खास ख्याल रखा जाता है कि मार्केट में आने वाले लोगों व ट्रैफिक में कोई परेशानी न हाे। यूथ मोर्चा के प्रधान गगनदीप सिंह, फिक्र ए हौंद के चेयरमैन सुखविंदर लाली, परमप्रीत सिंह गिल, सैबी बैंस व गुरमुख सिंह बराड़ कहते हैं कि हमारा मकसद सिर्फ इतना है कि लोग जान सकें कि तीनों कृषि कानून किसानों के हक में नहीं हैं। इसीलिए किसान दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। लोगों तक इन किसान विरोधी कानूनों की सच्चाई पहुंच सके, इसलिए यह कदम उठाया है।

किसानों के समर्थन में नारे लगाती युवतियां।
किसानों के समर्थन में नारे लगाती युवतियां।

ट्रैक्टर मार्च भी निकाल चुके

किसान यूनियनों ने जब 26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर मार्च की घोषणा की थी तो तब भी उनके लिए समर्थन जुटाने के मकसद से इन्हीं संगठनों ने शहर में ट्रैक्टर मार्च भी निकाला था। जिसके जरिए लोगों को ट्रैक्टर मार्च में पहुंचने की अपील भी की गई थी ताकि लोग किसानों के संगठन में एकजुट हाे सकें। इसके अलावा वह PPR मॉल से मॉडल टाउन तक शांतिपूर्ण मार्च भी निकालते रहे हैं।

