पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बस नाम की है निगम की लाइसेंस ब्रांच:अपना वेतन निकल जाए बस इतना काम करते हैं कर्मचारी 35,000 कारोबारियों में से सिर्फ 6,000 का बनाया लाइसेंस

जालंधर22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीते साल 56 लाख की कमाई, ब्रांच के स्टाफ पर ही सालाना 40 लाख का खर्च यानी कमाई का 70 फीसदी वेतन में ही व्यय हो रहा; जांच, पेनल्टी और कार्रवाई कभी नहीं

(पंकज राय) सिटी में कारोबार करने वाले लोगों के लिए निगम का लाइसेंस सिर्फ नाम का है। लाइसेंस लेने के दायरे में 35,000 कारोबारी आते हैं, लेकिन हर साल नए लाइसेंस से लेकर रिन्यूवल तक कराने वालों का आंकड़ा कभी 6,000 पार नहीं हुआ। जबकि इसकी फीस 150 से 1,000 रुपए तक ही है। न कभी बिना लाइसेंस के काम कर रहे कारोबारियों पर कार्रवाई हुई। एक दिन पहले ही जेसी इनायत ने पहली बार लाइसेंस ब्रांच की मीटिंग कर कारोबारियों पर सख्ती का आदेश दिया था।

लाइसेंस की फीस 150 से 1000 तक, लेकिन कारोबारी नहीं लेते लाइसेंस, क्योंकि नहीं होती कार्रवाई

निगम प्रशासन ने भी इस ब्रांच को हाशिए पर कर रखा है, अन्यथा फंड से जूझ रहे निगम को लाइसेंस को लेकर सख्ती भर से करोड़ों का रेवेन्यू आसानी से मिल सकता है। बीते साल निगम के लाइसेंस ब्रांच ने फीस और पेनल्टी से सिर्फ 56 लाख रुपए का रेवेन्यू जुटाया, जबकि ब्रांच में तैनात सुपरिंटेंडेंट, इंस्पेक्टर और सेवादार के सालाना वेतन पर ही करीब 40 लाख रुपए का खर्च है। जाहिर है ब्रांच की कारगुजारी किस स्तर की है। बगैर लाइसेंस कारोबार करने वालों पर पेनल्टी के साथ सीलिंग की कार्रवाई का नियम है, लेकिन ऐसी कार्रवाई निगम रिकॉर्ड में अपवाद के रूप में ही दर्ज है।

बजट में टारगेट 1 करोड़, अब तक कमाई सिर्फ 26 लाख

निगम बजट में इस बार लाइसेंस ब्रांच से रेवेन्यू का टारगेट 1 करोड़ रखा गया है, लेकिन कभी यह आंकड़ा पार नहीं हो पाया है। बावजूद इसके न ही ब्रांच के सुधार पर को लेकर निगम प्रशासन कभी गंभीर हुआ और न ही कभी किसी पर कार्रवाई हुई।

किसे लेना होगा लाइसेंस

प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स का रिकॉर्ड देखें तो करीब 40,000 कॉमर्शियल प्रापर्टी हैं, जिन्हें लाइसेंस लेना होता है। अस्पताल, मेडिकल स्टोर, प्रापर्टी डीलर जैसी करीब 5000 प्रापर्टी छोड़ दें तो शेष बचे करीब 35,000 सेल का काम करने वाले दुकान, शोरूम, होटल, ढाबा, रेस्टोरेंट, ट्रेडिंग, मैन्यूफैकचरिंग, होलसेल, सर्विस यूनिट, फैक्ट्री, वर्कशॉप, टेंट हाउस, ट्रेडिंग हाउस और रिपेयर हाउस वालों को लाइसेंस लेना लाजमी है।

ब्रांच के काम पर जेसी से मांगी जाएगी रिपोर्ट

मेयर जगदीश राजा का कहना है कि ब्रांच के काम का जिम्मा जॉइंट कमिश्नर के बीच बांटा हुआ है। ऐसे में अगर रेवेन्यू का टारगेट पूरा नहीं होता है या लापरवाही हो रही है, तो वे जॉइंट कमिश्नर से रिपोर्ट लेंगे और इसकी जिम्मेदारी कमिश्नर तय करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें