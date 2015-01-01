पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Groom: I Am Married, Not Kidnapper; The Girl Turned 14 When She Got Her Medical, Form

गिरफ्तारी:दूल्हा : मैं किडनैपर नहीं, शादी की है; मेडिकल करवाया तो लड़की 14 साल की निकली, पर्चा

जालंधर39 मिनट पहले
  • हाईकोर्ट में दायर की थी याचिका- मुझे व मेरी पत्नी को जान को खतरा

‘मैं किडनैपर नहीं, मैंने शादी की है।’ दूल्हा और दुल्हन ने फैमिली से जान को खतरा होने को लेकर हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी। पुलिस ने दूल्हा-दुल्हन को जांच के लिए बुलाया, मगर लड़की की मां ने कहा था कि उसकी बेटी की उम्र 15 साल है। पुलिस ने मंगलवार को दुल्हन की सिविल अस्पताल से उम्र की जांच करवाई तो दुल्हन 14 साल की निकली। इसके बाद पुलिस ने नाबालिग लड़की का किडनैप करने वाले 21 साल के जतिंदर यादव को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसे बुधवार को सुबह अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा। थाना-8 में आरोपी के खिलाफ किडनैपिंग का पर्चा दर्ज किया गया है।

लड़की ने कोर्ट में खुद को बताया 18 की

संजय गांधी नगर की रहने वाली महिला ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी थी कि वह बिहार की रहने वाली है। 23 नवंबर को काम से लौटी तो देखा कि बेटी नहीं थी। महिला की शिकायत पर 27 नवंबर को सैनिक कॉलोनी के रहने वाले जतिंदर यादव के खिलाफ किडनैपिंग का पर्चा दर्ज किया गया था। पुलिस लड़की की तलाश कर रही थी कि किडनैपर ने लड़की को बालिग बताकर शादी कर ली और जान का खतरा बताकर हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर दी थी। पांच दिन पहले किडनैपर और लड़की दुल्हन की ड्रेस में पुलिस के पास पहुंची थी।

लड़की ने भी खुद को बालिग बताते हुए एक आधार कार्ड पेश किया था, जिसमें उसकी उम्र 18 साल थी, लेकिन मां उस बात पर आड़ गई थी कि उसकी बेटी 15 साल की है। दुल्हन के अदालत में स्टेटमेंट करवाई गई, तब भी उसने खुद को बालिग बताया था। पुलिस ने उम्र के विवाद की जांच करते हुए मंगलवार को उसकी सिविल अस्पताल से मेडिकल जांच करवाई तो डाक्टर ने कहा कि लड़की की उम्र 13 से 14 के बीच है। इसके बाद एक नाबालिग लड़की को किडनैप करने के आरोप में जतिंदर यादव को अरेस्ट कर लिया गया। लड़की को उसकी मां के हवाले कर दिया गया।

