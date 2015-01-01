पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  GST Department Captured 40 Pieces From Railway Station, Parcel Opening Till Late Night Closed At 5 Pm After Office Raid, Bundle Mafia Returned Many Traders

रेलवे स्टेशन:जीएसटी विभाग ने रेलवे स्टेशन से 40 नग कब्जे में लिए,देर रात तक खुलने वाला पार्सल दफ्तर रेड के बाद शाम 5 बजे ही हुआ बंद

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
सिटी स्टेशन के जीएसटी विभाग ने पार्सल डिपार्टमेंट पर 15 दिनों में तीसरी बार रेड करके 40 नग कब्जे में ले लिए। इससे पहले पकड़े गए 25 नग न कोई लेने आया और न ही विभाग के अधिकारियों ने कोई जुर्माना तय किया। शनिवार को जीएसटी विभाग के ईटीओ दविंदर सिंह पन्नू ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर सिटी स्टेशन पर रेड की और सारा दिन नाका लगाए रखा। दोपहर के समय परमिशन ली तो देर शाम को माल कब्जे में ले लिया। जब तक नाका लगा रहा, बंडल माफिया ने माल बाहर नहीं निकलने दिया। कई व्यापारियों को वापस भेज दिया गया। आखिर देर रात तक खुलने वाला पार्सल दफ्तर जीएसटी की रेड के कारण शाम 5 बजे ही बंद कर दिया गया। उधर, जीएसटी विभाग सिटी स्टेशन पर पहुंचने वाले माल पर कार्रवाई कर रहा है।

टीम इधर-उधर हुई तो नग बाहर निकाले, जब्त किए

जैसे ही जीएसटी टीम रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर पहुंची, बंडल माफिया ने व्यापारियों को सूचना देकर नग रोक लिए। जैसे ही टीम इधर-उधर हुई नग आ गए और टीम ने पकड़ लिए। ईटीओ दविंदर सिंह पन्नू ने बताया कि नगों में पान मसाले की आइटम्स हैं। जांच के बाद कार्रवाई की जाएगी। जबकि पिछले हफ्ते पकड़े गए माल पर अभी टीम कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर पाई है।

