एनजीटी टीम का दौरे पर दौरा:31 दिसंबर तक बायो माइनिंग लागू करने के दिए दिशा-निर्देश, 2 साल में वरियाणा डंप पर काम जीरो, तय काम न होने पर संत सीचेवाल हुए चिंतित

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  
  • पिछले काम पूरे न होने पर संत सीचेवाल बोले- जब तक अधिकारियों की जिम्मेदारी तय नहीं होगी, तब तक काम नहीं होगा

शहर का कूड़ा 40 साल से संभालते-संभालते वरियाणा गांव की जमीन पर 8 लाख टन जहरीले प्लास्टिक का ढेर बन गया है जो किचन वेस्ट की खाद बनाने के बाद बाकी बचा है। मंगलवार को नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के मॉनिटरिंग कमेटी एवं पीपीसीबी के मेंबर संत बलबीर सिंह सीचेवाल जांच करने यहां पहुंचे।

संत सीचेवाल ने अधिकारियों से पूछा, जो पिछली बार काम के कहे थे उनमें से कौन से पूरे हुए? निगम कमिश्नर करणेश शर्मा चुप रहे तो डीसी घनश्याम थोरी ने कहा कि 41 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से 3 साल में यहां पर बायो माइनिंग से कूड़ा खत्म कर दिया जाएगा। इस दौरान निष्कर्ष ये निकला कि निगम पिछले 2 साल से जीरो नतीजे पर है। पीबीसीबी ने एनजीटी के दिशा निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए 31 दिसंबर से पहले बायो माइनिंग लागू करने के दिशा निर्देश जारी किए हैं। संत ने कहा कि जब तक अधिकारियों की जिम्मेदारी तय नहीं होगी, तब तक काम नहीं होगा।

वरियाणा में कूड़ा प्रोसेस नहीं हो रहा, फोलड़ीवाल में साफ पानी नाले में जा रहा

मॉनिटरिंग कमेटी ने सबसे पहले जून 2019 में और फिर फरवरी 2020 में और अब पिछले महीने आदेश दिए थे कि वरियाणा डंप पर प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए इंतजाम किए जाएं। इन कामों मेंं चारों तरफ ग्रीन बेल्ट बनाना, कूड़े से रिसने वाले पानी के ट्रीटमेंट का प्रबंध करना, जो कूड़ा जमा हो चुका है उसे प्रोसेस करना, इसके चारों तरफ बाउंड्री वॉल बनाना और कूड़ा लेकर आने वाले ट्रकों के लिए सड़क बनाना शामिल है। आज सुबह जब संत बलबीर सिंह सीचेवाल पहुंचे तो इनमें से एक भी काम नहीं हुआ था।

दूसरी तरफ जब कमेटी फोलड़ीवाल एसटीपी में पहुंची तो देखा कि साफ किए पानी को इस्तेमाल करने की बजाय दोबारा नाले में बहा दिया जाता है। बस्ती पीरदाद प्लांट ठीक चलता मिला जबकि काला संघिया ड्रेन को साफ करने के लिए जो प्लांट लगाया गया है, उसकी स्थिति में कोई बदलाव नहीं है। वजह यह है कि अब भी बरसात के सीजन में निगम सीवरेज का पानी इसमें बहा रहा था जो कायदे से जमींदोज पाइप लाइन में जाना चाहिए।

25 लाख रुपए एनजीटी ने जब्त किए थे, अधिकारियों पर होगी सख्ती

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल नगर निगम को बतौर गारंटी 50 लाख रुपए जमा कराने के लिए कहा था। नगर निगम की इस रकम में से 25 लाख रुपए पिछले दिनों काट लिए गए थे। एनजीटी नगर निगम की कार्यप्रणाली से असंतुष्ट था। जिस प्रकार मॉनिटरिंग कमेटी के मेंबर संत बलबीर सिंह सीचेवाल अधिकारियों के जवाब ऊपर हावभाव दे रहे थे उससे स्पष्ट है कि लिखित आदेशों में सख्ती अपनाई जा सकती है।

डिप्टी कमिश्नर घनश्याम थोरी ने बताईं योजनाएं

1. वरियाणा में 8 लाख मीट्रिक टन कूड़े का डंप अगले 3 साल में खत्म किया जाएगा और यहां पर पड़े कचरे की बायो-रेमीडियेशन जल्द शुरू की जाएगी। इसके लिए 41 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से प्रोजेक्ट शुरू किया जा रहा है, जिसका वर्कऑर्डर अगले दो महीने में जारी होने की संभावना है।
2. बस्ती पीरदाद स्थित सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट की क्षमता बढ़ाई जा रही। इसमें 15 एमएलडी की बढ़ोतरी की जा रही है। इसके बाद प्लांट की कुल क्षमता 30 एमएलडी की हो जाएगी। यह प्लांट नई एसबीआर टेक्नोलॉजी पर आधारित है।
3. इसी तरह लैदर कांप्लेक्स के सीईटीपी के लिए डेल्यूशन टैंक बनाया जा रहा है ताकि हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों का पालन करते हुए इस प्लांट को पुनः शुरू करवाया जा सके। डिप्टी कमिश्नर ने बताया कि प्रशासन की तरफ से इस प्लांट को चलाने के लिए हाईकोर्ट में सिविल मिसलेनियम पेटिशन भी दाखिल की गई है।
4. फोलड़ीवाल स्थित प्लांट की 150 एमएलडी की क्षमता है। इसमें से 100 एमएलडी यूएएसबी टेक्नोलॉजी पर आधारित है, जबकि 50 एमएलडी प्लांट नई एसबीआर टैक्नोलॉजी पर आधारित है। जबकि इसकी क्षमता में 50 एमएलडी का और इजाफा किया जा रहा है, जिसके बाद इस प्लांट की क्षमता 2.0 एमएलडी हो जाएगी।
5. पुराने 100 एमएलडी की क्षमता वाले पुरानी तकनीक वाले प्लांट का कायाकल्प किया जा रहा है, जिसके बाद यह प्लांट भी दोबारा काम शुरू कर देगा।

