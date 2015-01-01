पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नोटिफिकेशन:आईएमए की कॉल पर आधे एलोपैथी डॉक्टरों ने बंद रखीं ओपीडी, नीमा ने कहा- नई व्यवस्था से मिलेगा सस्ता इलाज

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
एलोपैथी डॉक्टर फैसले के विरोध में रोष जाहिर करते हुए।
  • आयुर्वेद के पीजी स्टूडेंट्स और डॉक्टरों को 58 तरह की सर्जरी की मंजूरी देने का विरोध

सेंट्रल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडियन मेडिसिन द्वारा आयुर्वेद के पीजी स्टूडेंट्स और डॉक्टरों को जनरल सर्जरी, ईएनटी और दांतों के इलाज सहित 58 तरह की सर्जरी करने की मंजूरी देने के विरोध में शुक्रवार को इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन की बंद की कॉल पर आईएमए और आईडीए की जिला इकाई के डॉक्टरों ने अपीडी सेवाएं बंद रखी। हालांकि बंद की कॉल का शहर में मिल-जुला असर रहा।प्राइवेट अस्पतालों की बात करें तो 50 से 60 फीसदी अस्पतालों ने ओपीडी बंद रखी जबकि बाकी 40 फीसदी अस्पतालों में डॉक्टर इमरजेंसी के जरिये ही ओपीडी के मरीजों का इलाज करते रहे। वहीं इंडियन डेंटल एसोसिएशन के मेंबर डॉक्टरों नेे क्लीनिक बंद करके विरोध जताया। प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में ओपीडी बंद होने के चलते सिविल अस्पताल में रोजाना की ओपीडी में भी कोई खासा इजाफा नहीं हुआ। अस्पताल में 600 से अधिक लोग चेकअप करवाने पहुंचे।

ज्यादातर अस्पतालों में डॉक्टर इमरजेंसी के जरिये ही ओपीडी मरीजों का इलाज करते रहे

आईडीए ने कहा- दांतों के इलाज के लिए 8-9 साल के परिश्रम के बाद मिलती है डिग्री
आईएमए के साथ-साथ आईडीए ने भी ओपीडी बंद रखी। आईडीए द्वारा जारी प्रेस नोट में कहा गया है कि सीसीआईएम ने आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को दांतों का जो प्रोसिजर करने की अनुमति दी है, उसे करने के लिए 8 से 9 साल का परिश्रम करने के बाद डिग्री मिलती है। आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टरों के पास ऐसा कोई प्रैक्टिस नहीं है। ऐसे में कैसे दांतों की एक्सट्रेक्शन और आरसीटी कर सकेंगे। इसलिए हम लोगों के भले के लिए ही प्रोटेस्ट कर रहे हैं।

आयुर्वेद के पीजी स्टूडेंट्स को एमएस एलौपेथी के डॉक्टर भी पढ़ाते हैं...नीमा के सीनियर सदस्यों ने कहा कि आयुर्वेद के पीजी के स्टूडेंट्स को जब ट्रेनिंग दी जाती है तो उन्हें पढ़ाने के लिए एलोपैथी के एमएस स्तर के डॉक्टर और प्रोफेसर आते हैं। ऐसे में आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टर कैसे कम है। पंजाब में आयुर्वेद के कुल 14 कॉलेज है, जिनमें से 4 में पिछले कुछ समय में पीजी की 40 सीटें दी गई है। अब आने वाले दिनों में स्टूडेंट्स को देखते हुए पीजी सीटों को बढ़ाने के लिए प्रयास किए जाएंगे।

आयुर्वेद में एलोपैथी के मुकाबले रेट काफी कम, इसलिए विरोध : डॉ. बजाज
नेशनल इंटीग्रेटिड मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के प्रधान और जिला इकाई के सदस्यों ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करके सीसीआईएम का आभार प्रकट किया। नीमा प्रदेश प्रधान डॉ. परविंदर बजाज ने आईएमए की बंद की कॉल के विरोध में कहा कि जिन 58 सर्जरियों और बीमारियों का इलाज एलोपैथी में 20 से 40 हजार में होता है, उसका आयुर्वेद में महज 5 से 10 हजार में संभव है। जो डॉक्टरों विरोध कर रहे हैं, वो केवल रेट को लेकर चिंतित है। नीमा राष्ट्रीय एसोसिएशन के को-आर्डिनेटर डॉ. वशिष्ठ का कहना है कि आने वाले दिनों में जो सही और कम रेट पर इलाज करेगा उसके पास ही मरीज जाना पसंद करेगा।

