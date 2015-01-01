पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिल्ली की ओर चले किसान:हरियाणा ने बॉर्डर सील किए, ट्रालियों में राशन, गद्दे, मोबाइल चार्जिंग का भी प्रबंध

जालंधर/लुधियाना/ अमृतसर/बठिंडा/संगरूर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बठिंडा से दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होते किसान।
  • 6-27 को किसानों का दिल्ली कूच रोकने के लिए हरियाणा सरकार ने बॉर्डर सील किया है, हाईवे पर जाम की स्थिति रहेगी
  • सीएम खट्‌टर और पुलिस ने कहा है कि आम लोग 2 दिन हाईवे पर निकलने से बचें

तीन कृषि कानून वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर किसान संगठनों ने 26 को दिल्ली कूच की तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। अग्रिम तैयारी के लिए सोमवार को समराला से 30 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों और अन्य वाहनों पर एक हजार किसान रवाना हुए। ट्रालियों में गर्म कपड़े, सिलेंडर, लकड़ियां, बैटरियां, गद्दे, डीजल, मेडिकल किट के साथ-साथ मोबाइल फोन चार्जर की भी पूरी व्यवस्था की गई है।

किसानों को रोकने के लिए हरियाणा सरकार ने 26-27 नवंबर को पंजाब से सटा बॉर्डर सील करने का आदेश दिया है। सीएम एमएल खट्टर ने रविवार को भी दिल्ली कूच न करने की अपील की थी। 52 से ज्यादा किसान नेताओं को हिरासत में लेने और एनसीआर से जुड़े 6 जिलों को सील करने की भी सूचना है। इस पर रोष जताते हुए किसान नेता बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल ने कहा कि किसानों को प्रदर्शन करने का अधिकार है। हमें जहां भी रोका गया, वहीं पर पक्का मोर्चा लगाएंगे।

इसी बीच किसानों के दिल्ली कूच से दो दिन पहले केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र तोमर की ओर से 3 दिसंबर को बातचीत का न्योता भेजा गया है। वहीं, मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने केंद्र के न्योते पर खुशी जताते हुए उम्मीद जताई कि समस्या का हल जल्द निकलेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों के प्रति केंद्र का रवैया नर्म हुआ है।

इधर, जंडियाला में किसानों ने पैसेंजर ट्रेनें रोकीं, तीन ट्रेनें स्थगित

दो महीने बाद पैसेंजर ट्रेनें बहाल हो गई हैं। जंडियाला में किसानों द्वारा रोकने के कारण गोल्डन टेंपल मेल 3 घंटे देरी से पहुंची। ट्रेन वाया तरनतारन पहुंची। पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस, सचखंड एक्सप्रेस और अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस भी रूट डायवर्ट कर पहुंची। तीनों ट्रेनें बुधवार को रवाना होनी थीं पर अब इन्हें रद्द कर दिया गया है। दिल्ली-जम्मू ट्रैक पर ट्रेनों की आवाजाही में कोई दिक्कत नहीं है।

52 किसान नेता अरेस्ट पुलिस, आरएएफ तैनात

हरियाणा पुलिस ने 52 से ज्यादा किसान नेताओं को हिरासत में लिया है। जींद में पंजाब बॉर्डर सील कर झज्जर, रेवाड़ी में धारा 144 लागू की है। डीजीपी ने बताया कि 5 रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स और पुलिस की 14 कंपनियां अतिरिक्त तैनात की गई हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें