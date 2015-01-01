पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लक्ष्मी पूजन पर महालक्ष्मी मंदिर के भव्य दर्शन:यहां कमल पुष्प में विराजमान मां लक्ष्मी के स्वरूप के दर्शन का विशेष महत्व है

जालंधर33 मिनट पहले
दीपावली के दिन विशेष रूप से महालक्ष्मी की पूजा-अर्चना की जाती है। शास्त्रों के अनुसार दीपावली के दिन महालक्ष्मी के साकार रूप का पूजन करने का विधान है। इस दिन अकेले महालक्ष्मी का पूजन नहीं किया जाना चाहिए, उनके साथ गणेश जी और मां सरस्वती का पूजन भी करना चाहिए। घर में बैठी हुईं लक्ष्मीजी और दुकान में खड़ी लक्ष्मीजी का पूजन शुभ होता है।

शिवजी की 100 फीट ऊंची मूर्ति भी है आकर्षण का केंद्र

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर जेल रोड के प्रधान दर्शन लाल शर्मा ने बताया कि मंदिर के निर्माण कार्य की शुरुआत 1995 में हुई थी जोकि 1999 में मंदिर बन कर तैयार हो गया था। उन्होंने बताया कि मंदिर में विराजमान महालक्ष्मी जी की भव्य मूर्ति अपने आप में ही एक रूप है, जिसमें मां के पैर किसी भी दिशा से नहीं दिखाई देते हैं। मां लक्ष्मी जी के पैर को कमलपुष्प में दबे हैं। इसके अलावा मंदिर में भगवान शिव की लगभग 100 फीट की मूर्ति स्थापित है, जिसे 13 साल पहले यूपी के कारिगरों ने बनाया था।

