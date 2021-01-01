पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन:किसानों का संघर्ष मजबूत करने के लिए जालंधर DC ऑफिस के बाहर दिल्ली हिंसा के पश्चाताप के लिए भूख हड़ताल

जालंधर के DC ऑफिस के बाहर शनिवार को भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे डॉक्टर-किसान फोरम के सदस्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
जालंधर के DC ऑफिस के बाहर शनिवार को भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे डॉक्टर-किसान फोरम के सदस्य।
  • डॉक्टर किसान फोरम के 7 पदाधिकारी सुबह 10 से शाम 5 बजे तक करेंगे भूख हड़ताल

गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन 26 जनवरी को ट्रैक्टर मार्च के दौरान लाल किले पर केसरी झंडा व दिल्ली हिंसा के पश्चाताप के लिए जालंधर DC ऑफिस के बाहर भूख हड़ताल शुरू कर दी गई है। डॉक्टर किसान फोरम के 7 सदस्य डॉ. शिवदयाल माली, ठेकेदार रमिंदर सिंह, मुख्तियार सिंह, लखवीर सिंह, वरूण नैय्यर, तेजपाल व हरद्वारी लाल यादव सुबह 10 से शाम 5 बजे तक भूख हड़ताल करेंगे। किसान संगठनों की तरफ से शनिवार को भूख हड़ताल का आह्वान किया गया था, जिसके बाद उनके समर्थन में जालंधर में यह कदम उठाया गया है।

दिल्ली घटना शांतिपूर्ण किसान आंदोलन को बदनाम करने की सरकारी साजिश : डॉ. माली

भूख हड़ताल की अगुवाई कर रहे डॉ. शिवदयाल माली ने कहा कि 26 जनवरी को किसानों के शांतिपूर्ण ट्रैक्टर मार्च को बदनाम करने के लिए समाज विरोधी सरकार ने साजिश रची। अपने एजेंट भेजकर हिंसा व लाल किले पर तिरंगे कर अपमान करवाया गया। वो खुद भी ट्रैक्टर मार्च में गए थे, उन्होंने देखा कि किस तरह बैरीकेडिंग तोड़कर कुछ लोगों को तय रास्ते से आउटर रिंग रोड की तरफ जाने दिया गया और फिर लाल किले पर जाकर तिरंगे के सम्मान को चोट पहुंचाई गई। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस पंजाब के जवान तिरंगे के सम्मान के खातिर देश की सरहदों पर अपनी जान कुर्बान कर देते हों, वो तिरंगे का अपमान कैसे कर सकते हैं, यह सरासर साजिश है।

किसान समर्थित गाने, केंद्र सरकार विरोधी नारेबाजी

इस भूख हड़ताल के दौरान किसानों के हक के समर्थन में गाने चलाए गए और केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की गई। भूख हड़ताल को समर्थन देने पहुंचे डॉ. संजीव शर्मा, सुभाष प्रभाकर, तरसेम रंधावा ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार को जिद छोड़कर यह तीनों कृषि कानून रद्द कर देने चाहिए। जिस कानून से किसान ही खुश नहीं, उसे जबरन थोपना कतई उचित नहीं है। इस दौरान तरसेम बाहरी, नितिन हांडा, रिटायर्ड असिस्टेंट लेबर कमिश्नर एसपी सिंह, कुलविंदर सिंंह रेड़ू, सतनाम सिंह, राजेश, सुरिंदर सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

