वायु प्रदूृषण होगा कम:24 हजार ओवरएज वाहन हटें तो सड़कों पर दबाव कम होगा, 18 फीसदी प्रदूषण भी घटेगा

जालंधर41 मिनट पहले
सड़क पर चल रही ओवरएज ट्रैक्टर ट्राली। - Dainik Bhaskar
सड़क पर चल रही ओवरएज ट्रैक्टर ट्राली।
  • स्क्रैप पॉलिसी लागू हुई तो सड़कों पर नहीं दौड़ेंगे 20 साल पुराने वाहन

केंद्र सरकार ने 2021-22 के बजट में 20 साल से ज्यादा पुराने वाहनों को सड़क से हटाने के लिए स्क्रैप पाॅलिसी लाने की घोषणा की है। पॉलिसी परवान चढ़ी तो सिटी में चल रहे 16500 से अधिक पुराने छोटे-बड़े वाहन सड़कों से हट सकते हैं।इसके अलावा बाहरी जिलों से आने वाले 7500 से अधिक कंडम वाहनों का भी आना बंद हो जाएगा। इससे सिटी में पुराने वाहनों से निकलने वाले धुएं से आम लोगों को बड़ी राहत मिलेगी। अगर सड़कों से खटारा वाहन हटा दिए जाएं तो 18 फीसदी तक प्रदूषण में कमी आ सकती है।

16,500 छोटे-बड़े पुराने वाहन और 7500 से अधिक कंडम वाहन हट सकते हैं -

सरकारी आदेश आने के बाद पॉलिसी लागू करेंगे : आरटीए- रीजनल ट्रांसपोर्ट अथॉरिटी कार्यालय के मुताबिक 9400 से ज्यादा ट्रक, 5000 से ज्यादा बसें, 17 हजार से ज्यादा ट्रैक्टर, 6 लाख से ज्यादा चौपहिया वाहन व 16 हजार से ज्यादा आॅटो सड़कों पर दौड़ रहे हैं। इनमें से 17500 हजार से अधिक वाहन नई पॉलिसी के नियमों का पालन नहीं करते हैं। नई स्क्रैप पॉलिसी के मुताबिक इन वाहनों को सड़क पर चलने के अयोग्य घोषित किया जा सकता है। सेक्रेटरी आरटीए बरजिंदर सिंह का कहना है कि सरकार का आदेश आने के बाद जो भी पॉलिसी आएगी, लागू की जाएगी।

15 साल पुराने वाहनों को एक बार ही मिलेगा सर्टिफिकेट- नियमों के तहत किसी भी वाहन की सड़कों पर चलने की मियाद 15 साल है। मगर हर 5 साल बाद वाहनों की फिटनेस का प्रमाण पत्र लेकर ही उसे सड़कों पर दौड़ाया जा सकता है। वाहनों काे यह प्रमाण पत्र भी सिर्फ 3 बार ही मिल सकता है। नई पॉलिसी लागू से वाहनों के 15 साल पूरे होने के बाद केवल एक बार ही फिटनेस सर्टिफिकेट मिल पाएगा। इसके बाद वह कबाड़ हो जाएगा। वहीं, काॅमर्शियल वाहनों की फिटनेस केवल एमवीआई कार्यालय में ही होती है। लेकिन वह भी ज्यादातर कागजों तक ही सीमित होकर रह जाती है।

एक्यूआई में आएगी कमी - पुराने वाहनों से धुएं के साथ सल्फर डाई ऑक्साइड निकलती है। इस कारण पीएम-20 पीएम-2.5 और कार्बन मोनो ऑक्साइड की मात्रा भी बढ़ती है। यही पाॅल्यूशन बढ़ने का कारण होता है। इस बारे पंजाब पाॅल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड के एक्सईएन कुलदीप सिंह का कहना है कि अगर पुराने वाहन सड़कों से हटते हैं तो प्रदूषण में यकीनन कमी आएगी।

