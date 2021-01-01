पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जालंधर में गुंडागर्दी:बिजली न होने से एक्टिवा की बैटरी चार्ज न हुई तो भड़के युवक ने साथियों संग मिल मैकेनिक को पीटा

जालंधर37 मिनट पहले
पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर उनकी तलाश शुरू कर दी है। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर उनकी तलाश शुरू कर दी है। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • चाकुओं से हमला करने के साथ मुक्के भी मारे, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस

एक्टिवा बैटरी चार्ज न हुई तो भड़के युुवक ने साथियों के साथ मिलकर मैकेनिक पर हमला कर दिया। उस पर चाकुओं से हमला करने के अलावा मुक्के मारकर जख्मी कर दिया गया। जख्मी के बयान दर्ज करने के बाद पुलिस को इस मामूली रंजिश का पता चला। अब तीनों हमलावरों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर पुलिस ने उनकी तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

बाइक रिपेयर कर रहा था, एक्टिवा पर आए तीन हमलावर

न्यू रसीला नगर बस्ती दानिशमंदा के राजेश उर्फ बॉबी ने बताया कि वह बस्ती अड्‌डा शेख के नजदीक बॉबी ऑटो रिपेयर की दुकान चलाता है। मंगलवार को दोपहर बाद करीब 3.30 बजे वह बाइक रिपेयर कर रहा था। दुकान पर काम करने वाला लड़का सागर निवासी भार्गव कैंप भी वहीं था। इसी दौरान सफेद रंग की एक्टिवा में तीन लोग आए और अंदर घुसते ही हमला कर मारपीट करनी शुरू कर दी।

चाकू से किया वार, छाती पर मारे मुक्के

आरोपियों में से एक शैंटी को वह पहचानता है। उसने अंदर घुसते ही चाकू जैसा नुकीला हथियार निकाला और सिर पर हमला कर दिया। वह बचाव के लिए पीछे हटा तो चाकू हाथ पर लगा। मैकेनिक शोर मचाने लगा तो शैंटी के साथी ने उसकी पीठ पर चाकू से हमला कर दिया। तीसरे आरोपी ने भी उनकी छाती में मुक्के मारने शुरू कर दिए। मैकेनिक ने शोर मचाया तो आरोपी धमकी देते हुए वहां से भाग निकले।

बैटरी चार्ज न होने की निकाली रंजिश

मैकेनिक राजेश बॉबी ने बताया कि हमलावरों में शामिल आरोपी शैंटी ने सुबह अपनी एक्टिवा की बैटरी चार्ज करने के लिए दी थी। बिजली न होने की वजह से उसकी बैटरी चार्ज न हो सकी। इसी रंजिश के चलते शैंटी ने साथियों के साथ मिलकर उसके साथ मारपीट की है।

