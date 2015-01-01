पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंडेन का टोल फ्री नंबर बदला:नए नंबर पर बुक नहीं हो रही गैस तो उपभोक्ता मोबाइल नंबर दोबारा पंजीकृत कराएं, मिलेगी सुविधा

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • उपभोक्ता बोले- एजेंसी का नया नंबर जारी होना ठीक पर पुराना नंबर बंद नहीं होना चाहिए, अब आ रही परेशानी

इंडेन गैस ने एलपीजी गैस सिलेंडर के बुकिंग नंबर में बदलाव किया है। अब पूरे देश में एक ही टोल फ्री नंबर है, जिस पर उपभोक्ता कॉल करके गैस बुक करवा सकता है, लेकिन ये 7718955555 टोल फ्री नंबर उपभोक्ताओं के लिए परेशानी बनता जा रहा है। काफी उपभोक्ता ऐसे हैं जिनकी बुकिंग इस नंबर के जरिए नहीं हो रही है और एजेंसियों के नंबर भी बंद पड़े हुए हैं।

गैस एजेंसियों के नंबर बंद होने के बाद उपभोक्ता को खुद दफ्तर जाकर गैस बुक करवानी पड़ रही है। एजेंसी कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि हर रोज 100 से 150 उपभोक्ता गैस बुक करवाने के लिए दफ्तरो में आ रहे हैं, जिससे उन्हें भी परेशानी हो रही है। गैस एजेंसियों में उपभोक्ताओं को टोल फ्री नंबर पर गैस बुक करवाने क लिए जानकारी दी जा रही है और इश्तेहार तक लगाए हुए हैं।

डीजीएम बोले- रजिस्टर्ड नंबर से 7588888824 पर व्हाट्सएप करें ‘रीफिल’, 2 दिन में मिलेगा सिलेंडर

एजेंसी में गैस बुक करवाने आए उपभोक्ताओं ने कहा कि चाहे सरकार ने पूरे देश में ही एक ही टोल फ्री नंबर जारी किया है, लेकिन एजेंसियों के नंबर जिस पर पहले बुकिंग होती थी वे बंद नहीं होने चाहिए थे। टोल फ्री नंबर पर भी बुकिंग नहीं होती और दफ्तरों के नंबर बंद होने के कारण दफ्तर में आना पड़ रहा है। गैस एजेंसी मालिकों को चाहिए था कि वे अपने लैंड लाइन नंबर बंद न करते और एक नंबर ऐसा रखते जिससे बुकिंग की जानकारी मिल जाए।

मौके पर पहुंच कर पता लगता है कि उनका नंबर रजिस्टर्ड नहीं है, जिस वजह से गैस बुकिंग नही हो पा रही है। अग्रवाल गैस एजेंसी और पुनीत गैस एजेंसी के कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि सुबह से लेकर शाम तक उनके पर्सनल नंबरों पर भी फोन आ रहे हैं। जो उपभोक्ता एजेंसी में पहुंच रहे हैं। उनके फोन नंबर रजिस्‍टर कर रहे हैं। इसी के साथ व्हाट्सएप्प नंबर के बारे में भी जानकारी दे रहे हैं। हर रोज 100 से अधिक कंज्यूमर आ रहे हैं।

डिलीवरी के समय देना होगा ओटीपी नंबर...

आईओसी के डीजीएम राकेश सरोज ने बताया कि उपभोक्ताओं को चाहिए वे अपने फोन नंबर रजिस्टर करवाएं। टोल फ्री नंबर पर ही बुकिंग करवाएं और इसी के साथ व्हाट्सएप्प नंबर जारी किया गया है। गैस एजेंसी के अधिकारियों ने कहा कि इंडियन ऑयल द्वारा 7588888824 व्हाट्सएप्प भी जारी किया गया है। टोल फ्री के साथ साथ उपभोक्ता इस व्हाट्सएप्प नंबर पर रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर से रीफिल लिखकर भेजेंगे तो गैस बुक हो जाएगी और दो दिन में सिलेंडर मिल जाएगा। टोल फ्री नंबर पर बुकिंग करवाने के बाद उपभोक्ता के नंबर पर ओटीपी आएगा। जब गैस की डिलीवरी देने के लिए कर्मचारी पहुंचेगा तो उसे ओटीपी नंबर देना होगा। ओटीपी सही होगा तो ही डिलीवरी दी जाएगी।

