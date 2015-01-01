पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दूसरी लहर!:22 दिन में 1702 पॉजिटिव, 63 की मौत, फिर कंटेनमेंट जोन बनने लगे, सीपी ऑफिस भी कोरोना की चपेट में

जालंधर24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 5 और मरीजों की मौत, 74 संक्रमित
  • स्कूल, काॅलेज, होटल व मार्केट में स्पेशल कैंप लगा होगी टेस्टिंग, मास्क न पहनने और रात को घूमने पर हाेगी कार्रवाई
  • जिम्मेदारी-लापरवाही की बाेलती हुईं तस्वीरें
  • एक ये हैं...जो कोरोना से मौत पर संस्कार के लिए घंटों पीपीई किट पहने रहते हैं...
  • एक आप हैं...जो खुद को बचाने के लिए भी मास्क नहीं पहन रहे, न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रख रहे हैं...

जिले में काेराेना से हाेने वाली माैताें का आंकड़ा फिर बढ़ने लगा है। रविवार काे जिले में काेराेना से पांच लाेगाें की माैत हाे गई जबकि पुलिस कमिश्नर दफ्तर के 7 मुलाजिमाें समेत 93 लाेग संक्रमित पाए गए। सीपी ऑफिस के कई कमराें काे सील कर दिया गया है। अगले दो हफ्ते में काेविड की दूसरी लहर आ सकती है। नवंबर के आंकड़े बताते हैं कि 22 दिन में काेराेना के 1702 मरीज मिले। इस दौरान 63 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। रविवार को मिले कोरोना के 93 मरीजाें में से 19 बाहरी हैं।

जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 16900 और कुल मृतकों की संख्या 533 हाे गई है। एक नवंबर को जिले में मरीजों की संख्या 15198 थी जबकि 470 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। संक्रमण के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए डीसी घनश्याम थोरी ने हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट को स्कूल, काॅलेज, होटल, मार्केट और भीड़भाड वाले इलाकों में स्पेशल कैंप लगाकर कोविड के मरीजों की पहचान करने को कहा है। वहीं, मॉस्क नहीं पहनने वालों और रात के समय अकारण घर से बाहर निकलने वालों के खिलाफ लॉकडाउन के दौरान जैसी कड़ाई के साथ मुहिम चलाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। 16 दिन बाद बनाया गया माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन : 6 नवंबर को छोटी बारादरी और सुल्तानी मोहल्ले को माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन मनाया गया था, इसके बाद 22 नवम्बर को प्रशासन की ओर से दुर्गा काॅलोनी को माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाया गया है।

अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन

जिला प्रशासन ने रोजाना 6000 कोविड सैंपल लेने के लिए कहा है। डीसी ने पुलिस से कहा कि कोविड का फैलाव रोकने के लिए फिलहाल मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। मास्क पहनने की पाबंदी को सख्ती के साथ लागू करवाया जाए। रात की विशेष गश्त के साथ जागरूकता मुहिम तेजी से चलाने के निर्देश दिए गए।

काेराेना काे हल्के में ले रहे लाेग

संक्रमित मरीजों की बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने आम लोगों को घरों में रोकने के लिए दोबारा कार्रवाई शुरू की है। डीसी के निर्देश पर दुर्गा काॅलोनी को नया माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाया गया है। इस बाबत नोडल अधिकारी अनिल काला ने बताया कि अाम लाेग अभी भी घरों में नहीं रुक रहे। मास्क न पहनने वाले कुछ लाेग दूसराें के लिए भी खतरा बन रहे हैं। लोगों को संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए फिर से कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाने की पहल शुरू की गई है। उनका कहना है कि आने वाले दिनों में और कई कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए माॅनिटरिंग की जा रही है।

श्रीमन के खिलाफ केस

पठानकोट बाईपास चौक के निकट स्थित श्रीमन अस्पताल में शुक्रवार को फगवाड़ा के रहने वाले जसपाल सिंह और शनिवार को बूटा मंडी के रहने वाले तरसेम लाल की मौत के बाद डेड बॉडी बदलने के मामले में थाना-8 में पर्चा दर्ज किया गया है। किसी का भी नाम एफआईआर में नहीं है। अभी किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

इस बार 1 दिन का हरिवल्लभ संगीत सम्मेलन

कोरोना का असर शहर में होने वाले बड़े आयोजनों पर भी पड़ा है। सबसे बड़े संगीत कार्यक्रम श्री हरिवल्लभ संगीत सम्मेलन का आयोजन भी इस बार सिर्फ एक दिन किया जाएगा। इस संबंध में श्री हरिवल्लभ संगीत सम्मेलन कमेटी के जनरल सेक्रेटरी दीपक बाली ने बताया कि 145वें श्री हरिवल्लभ संगीत सम्मेलन का आयोजन काेविड-19 नियमाें का पालन करते हुए एक दिन के लिए किया जाएगा। संगीत सम्मेलन की तारीख साेमवार काे तय की जाएगी। इस बार कोई पंडाल नहीं सजाया जाएगा।

श्रीराम हॉल में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जाएगा। संगीत सम्मेलन में सिर्फ सदस्यों को बुलाया जाएगा और आम लाेग यू-ट्यूब के जरिए लाइव टेलीकास्ट देख सकेंगे। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए हॉल के बाहर सैनिटाइजर और मास्क की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। सभी के लिए मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। संगीत सम्मेलन में म्यूजिक कंपीटिशन नहीं करवाए जाएंगे। अन्य राज्यों से भी किसी कलाकार को नहीं बुलाया जाएगा। केवल पंजाब से ही कलाकारों को प्रस्तुति के लिए आंमत्रित किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें