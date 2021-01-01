पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • In Jalandhar, People Came Out In Support Of Farmers Taking Out Tractor March In Delhi, Burnt Effigy Of PM Modi Outside DC Office

गणतंत्र दिवस पर किसान आंदोलन:जालंधर में दिल्ली मैं ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकाल रहे किसानों के समर्थन में उतरे लोग, DC ऑफिस के बाहर PM मोदी का पुतला फूंका

जालंधर29 मिनट पहले
मंगलवार को जालंधर के डीसी ऑफिस के बाहर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का पुतला फूंकते किसान व अलग-अलग संगठनों के सदस्य।
  • ट्रैक्टर मार्च के दौरान किसानों पर बल प्रयोग करने पर जताया आक्रोश

दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकाल रहे किसानों के समर्थन में जालंधर में भी किसान व अलग-अलग संगठनों से जुड़े लोग सड़कों पर उतर आए हैं। यहां भारतीय किसान यूनियन राजेवाल की अगुवाई में वाल्मीकि संगठनों के अलावा दूसरे धार्मिक संगठनों से जुड़े लोगों ने शहर में रैली निकाली। इसके बाद DC ऑफिस के बाहर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का पुतला फूंका गया। रैली में पैदल के साथ लोग ट्रैक्टर लेकर भी शामिल हुए।

भारतीय किसान यूनियन राजेवाल के यूथ नेता अमरजोत सिंह ने कहा कि दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर मार्च कर रहे किसानों पर बल प्रयोग करना निंदनीय है। किसान अपने हक की मांग कर रहे हैं, इसके बावजूद उनकी आवाज को दबाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार चाहे जो मर्जी कर ले लेकिन किसान दिल्ली से अपना हक वापस लिए बगैर नहीं लौटेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि हर धर्म के लोगों से किसानों को पूरा समर्थन मिल रहा है। प्रदर्शन में शामिल बाकी संगठन के लोगों ने भी कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अगुवाई वाली केंद्र सरकार को जिद छोड़ देनी चाहिए और किसानों की मांगें मानते हुए कृषि सुधार के नाम पर बनाए तीनों काले कानून तुरंत रद्द कर देने चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
