  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Jalandhar
  In The Matter Of Hurting Religious Sentiments, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Gave A Demand Letter To DC To Take Action Against The Culprits

मांगपत्र:धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत करने के मामले में विश्व  हिन्दू परिषद ने दोषियों पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए डीसी को दिया मांगपत्र

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विश्व हिन्दू परिषद की ओर से पिछले दिनों अमृतसर में भगवान श्री राम का पुतला जलाए जाने के विरोध में बुधवार को डीसी और पुलिस कमिश्नर को दोषियों पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए मांग पत्र दिया गया। जिला मंत्री करण चौहान ने कहा कि भगवान श्री राम के अपमान को कभी सहन नहीं किया जाएगा। इस तरह की घटना से हमारी भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंची है। उन्होंने प्रशासन के मांग की कि जल्द दोषियों को गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा। यहां वरुण कुमार सिंह, इंदरजीत, आयुष अग्रवाल, साहिल शर्मा, हितेष चोपड़ा, अनिल ठाकुर और विशाल भारद्वाज मौजूद रहे।

