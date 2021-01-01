पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Jalandhar
  • In The State Of Intoxication, The Crook Teamed Up With Colleagues And Fired, A Young Man Was Injured By Shooting On The Thigh.

जालंधर में शादी की जागो में घटना:नशे की हालत में बदमाश ने साथियों संग मिलकर की फायरिंग, जांघ पर गोली लगने से एक युवक जख्मी

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मामले की मुखबिरी पुलिस को मिली तो अब बदमाश व उसके साथियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
मामले की मुखबिरी पुलिस को मिली तो अब बदमाश व उसके साथियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • पुलिस को मुखबिरी मिली तो बदमाश व उसके अज्ञात साथियों के खिलाफ दर्ज किया केस

शादी में आए बदमाश ने नशे की हालत में साथियों के साथ मिलकर जागो निकालने के दौरान फायरिंग कर डाली। जिससे जागो में शामिल लोगों में हड़कंप मच गया और एक गोली जागो में शामिल युवक को जा लगी। मामला 30 जनवरी की रात का भोगपुर का है। हालांकि पहले पूरा मामला दबा दिया गया लेकिन पुलिस को मुखबिरी मिली तो मंगलवार देर रात बदमाश व उसके साथियों के खिलाफ हवाई फायरिंग करने व आर्म्स एक्ट का केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

जागो निकालते वक्त अचानक साथियों के साथ पहुंचे बदमाश ने शुरू की फायरिंग

ASI इंद्रजीत सिंह ने बताया कि मंगलवार देर रात वह अड्‌डा कुरेशिया नाके पर मौजूद थे। वहां उन्हें मुखबिरी मिली कि बीती 30 जनवरी को गांव कुरेशिया के रहने वाले लवदीप सिंह उर्फ राजा की शादी थी। शादी के संबंध में रात करीब 11 बजे जागो निकाली जा रही थी। जागो में काफी लोग शामिल हो रखे थे। इस दौरान कपूरथला के गांव टांडी औलख का रहने वाला मनप्रीत सिंह उर्फ मन्ना अपने 8-10 साथियों के साथ शराबी हालत में वहां आया। इसके बाद मनप्रीत मन्ना ने नशे की हालत में पिस्तौल से फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। फायरिंग होती देेख वहांं लोगों में दहशत पैदा हो गई।

बदमाश मन्ना पर लड़ाई-झगड़े व मारपीट के कई केस

इस दौरान मनप्रीत की चलाई गोली शादी की जागो में शामिल कुरेशिया के सिमरजीत सिंह की जांघ पर जा लगी। जिससे वह बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गया। पुलिस के मुताबिक मनप्रीत मन्ना के खिलाफ लड़ाई-झगड़े व मारपीट के आरोप में अलग-अलग पुलिस थानों में कई केस दर्ज हैं। इस मामले में जिसे गोली लगी, उसके बारे में भी पुलिस पता लगाने में जुटी हुई है। फिलहाल पुलिस ने सूचना को आधार बना केस दर्ज करते हुए मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

