छापा:तंबाकू के बिजनेस से रियल इस्टेट व ऑटोमोबाइल कारोबारी बने आईजेएम ग्रुप पर इनकम टैक्स की रेड

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
करतारपुर में वीरवार को रेड करती आयकर विभाग की टीम।
  • ग्रॉसरी स्टोर मैनब्रो, महंगी कोठी और ग्रुप हाउसिंग प्रोजेक्ट की लॉन्चिंग से विभाग की नजरों में आया घराना
  • लुधियाना, पटियाला, फगवाड़ा, कपूरथला में कारोबारी संबंध रखने वालों पर भी छापा

नकोदर में तंबाकू के बिजनेस से रियल इस्टेट और ऑटोमोबाइल कारोबारी बने आईजेएम ग्रुप पर वीरवार को इनकम टैक्स विभाग ने रेड की। जालंधर सिटी के पहले ग्रॉसरी स्टोर मैन ब्रो और मॉडल टाउन की प्राइम लोकेशन की कोठियों की खरीदारी की। इसके बाद इनकम टैक्स विभाग के लुधियाना स्थित इन्वेस्टिगेशन विंग ने टैक्स खातों की स्कैनिंग के बाद रेड की। कारोबारी के दफ्तर, घर और कारोबारी संबंध रखने वाले लोगों के प्रतिष्ठानों में भी रेड की गई।

नकोदर में कंपनी के ऑफिस में कार्यरत अकाउंटेंट के घर में भी तलाशी अभियान चलाया गया। नकोदर, लुधियाना, फगवाड़ा और कपूरथला में सर्च की गई। सुबह 8.45 पर शुरू की गई रेड देर रात तक जारी थी। लाखों कैश मिलने की सूचना है। 2 दर्जन से अधिक टीमों की तैनाती की गई थी। अब इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट कारोबारी को टैक्स चोरी करने का नोटिस जारी करेगा और कारोबारी घराने के पास इसके खिलाफ टैक्स ट्रिब्यूनल में अपील दायर करने का अधिकार है।

ग्रुप के कर्मचारियों पर रेड क्यों?

कर्मचारियों के घर तलाशी का मकसद यह होता है कि अगर उन्होंने कोई अपने दफ्तर का रिकॉर्ड घर में रखा हुआ है तो मिल जाए। बगैर टैक्स का कारोबार छिपाकर रखने के लिए स्पेशल अकाउंटिंग सॉफ्टवेयर का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। इनके पासवर्ड, कच्चे खातों में दर्ज एंट्री का आधार और कहां इस्तेमाल हुए हैं, इसकी जानकारी जुटाने की कोशिश की जाती है।

अवतार फर्नीशिंग में शाम तक खंगाला रिकॉर्ड

टीम ने सदर बाजार स्थित अवतार फर्नीशिंग में शाम तक जांच कर रिकॉर्ड जब्त किया। वडाला फाटक के पास एक होटल व साथ लगती कॉलोनी में भी सर्वे किया। आयकर विभाग जालंधर जोन के इन्वेस्टिगेशन विंग के इंचार्ज चौधरी दिग्विजय सिंह ने बताया कि प्रदेश में कई बड़े औद्योगिक घरानों के व्यापारिक संस्थानों पर आयकर विभाग की जांच चल रही है। जांच के दौरान किसी भी बाहरी व्यक्ति के अाने-जाने पर रोक लगाई गई थी।

आयकर चोरी का जारी किया जाएगा नोटिस

टीमों ने इस तरह कंडक्ट किया पूरा ऑपरेशन

लुधियाना के इन्वेस्टिगेशन विंग ने नकोदर के आईजीएम और कारोबारी डीलिंग करने वाले कारोबारियों पर रेड का खाका तैयार किया। इन्वेस्टिगेशन विंग के कमिश्नर दिव्य चौधरी के आदेश पर रेड की कार्रवाई तय की गई। लुधियाना, जालंधर, पटियाला, जम्मू एंड कश्मीर, अमृतसर और दूसरे कार्यालयों से 25 से अधिक टीमों की तैनाती की गई।

कहां, क्यों हुई रेड?

  • नकोदर के कारोबारी घराने, अन्य शहरों में इनके साथ बिजनेस डील करने वालों पर रेड।
  • कपूरथला में होटल कारोबारी की बिजनेस डील के कारण छापा।
  • फगवाड़ा में रेड इसलिए क्योंकि जालंधर में हाईवे पर फर्नीचर शोरूम और स्कूल चलाने वाले कारोबारी के साथ डील हुई थी।
  • लुधियाना में इसलिए रेड क्योंकि वहां कारों के शोरूम संचालकों के साथ नकोदर के कारोबारी ने प्रॉपर्टी की डील की थी।

दिनभर चली रेड

  1. 66 फीट रोड पर फ्लैट प्रोजेक्ट के ऑफिस में रेड कर रिकॉर्ड खंगाला।
  2. मॉडल टाउन स्थित आलीशान कोठी।
  3. नकोदर के घर पर टीम ने सर्च की।
  4. नकोदर में ग्रुप के अकाउंटेंट का घर।
  5. नेशनल हाईवे पर शॉपिंग मॉल।
  6. कपूरथला में बिजनेस रिलेशन में नजदीकियों के घर और दफ्तर।
  7. लुधियाना में ग्रुप के साथ लेनदेन करने वाले कारोबारियों के घर और दफ्तर।

बड़े पैमाने पर निवेश...

  • ग्रुप ने जालंधर के जीटीबी नगर में सिटी के सबसे पहले ग्रॉसरी स्टोर मैन ब्रो की मोटी रकम खर्च कर खरीद की थी।
  • मसंद चौक के पास आंखों के हॉस्पिटल के सामने कोठी खरीदी थी।
  • अर्बन स्टेट के 66 फीट रोड पर इन दिनों ग्रुप हाउसिंग प्रोजेक्ट लांच किया गया है।
  • लुधियाना में ऑटो डीलरशिप बिजनेस में बड़ी इन्वेस्टमेंट की गई।
  • जालंधर, लुधियाना, फगवाड़ा और कपूरथला के अलावा पटियाला में डील।
