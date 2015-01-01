पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाह का बंधन:जालंधर में मलेशिया की इली सादिक संग आज शादी कर रहे इंडियन हॉकी टीम के कप्तान मनप्रीत

जालंधर5 मिनट पहले
जालंधर के गुरु तेग बहादुर नगर स्थित गुरुद्वारा साहिब में आनंदकारज के दौरान हॉकी कप्तान मनप्रीत सिंह व इली सादिक।
  • जालंधर के गुरुद्वारे में हो रही शादी, कोरोना के चलते सीमित रखा समारोह

इंडियन हॉकी टीम के कप्तान मनप्रीत सिंह का आज जालंधर में विवाह हो रहा है। उनका विवाह मलेशिया की रहने वाली इली से हो रहा है। यहां गुरु तेग बहादुर नगर स्थित गुरुद्वारे में उनका आनंद कारज चल रहा है। उनकी होने वाली पत्नी इली का पंजाबी नाम नवप्रीत कौर रखा गया है। कोरोना के चलते उनके विवाह समारोह को सीमित रखा गया है। मनप्रीत सिंह मूल रूप से जालंधर के मिट्ठापुर के रहने वाले हैं।

2012 मेंं मिले थे मनप्रीत व इली

भारतीय हॉकी टीम के कप्तान मनप्रीत सिंह साल 2012 में मलेशिया में हुए सुल्तान ऑफ जोहोर कप में इली सादिक से मिले थे। उस वक्त मनप्रीत सिंह भारतीय जूनियर हॉकी टीम का नेतृत्व कर रहे थे। इली सादिक यह मैच देखने आई थी। उस समय से ही वह मनप्रीत की बड़ी प्रशंसक है।

