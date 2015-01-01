पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Jalandhar
  • Instructions For Construction Of Adampur Airport Road And Improvement In Variyana Dump, Government Lost 48% Revenue In 6 Months Under Tension

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रिव्यू:आदमपुर एयरपोर्ट रोड बनाने और वरियाणा डंप में सुधार के निर्देश,टेंशन में सरकार 6 माह में 48% राजस्व का नुकसान

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएस विनी महाजन ने विकास कार्यों का रिव्यू किया

1987 बैच की आईएएस अधिकारी विनी महाजन सूबे की चीफ सेक्रेटरी बनने के बाद पहली बार शनिवार को विकास कार्यों की रिव्यू मीटिंग करने जालंधर आईं। कोरोनाकाल के दौरान केवल 6 महीने में प्रशासन को रजिस्ट्री और जीएसटी से करीब 48 फीसदी का बड़ा नुकसान हुआ है। इस वजह से चीफ सेक्रेटरी ने विकास कार्यो में तेजी लाने के साथ ही राजस्व रिकवरी में तेजी लाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। वहीं उन्होंने संक्रमण काे कम

करने के लिए सैंपलिंग में तेजी लाने की बात भी कही। सीएस ने आदमपुर एयरपोर्ट की मेन रोड का काम जल्द पूरा होने की बात कही। इसके अलावा इंडस्ट्री की डेवलेपमेंट के लिए मास्टर प्लान में सुधार लाने पर चर्चा की। सुबह 10:33 पर आईं सीएस 4:40 बजे चंडीगढ़ के लिए रवाना हो गईं। इससे पूर्व गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया। डीसी घनश्याम थोरी ने बताया कि जिलेभर में विभिन्न विकास कार्यों के लिए सरकार की ओर से 1850 करोड़ रुपए के प्राेजेक्ट मंजूर हुए हैं। इनमें 900 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के प्रोजेक्ट चल रहे हैं, जिसमें करीब 400 करोड़ रुपए के कार्यों के टेंडर लगाए जा चुके हैं। वहीं सीएस से जब पूछा गया कि जो गेहूं पकड़ा जाता है उसके लिए कानून क्यों नहीं बनाया जाता तो वे इस सवाल को टाल गईं।

6 घंटे तक चली मीटिंग, सीएस ने पेंडिंग काम निपटाने को कहा

करीब 6 घंटे तक चली रिव्यू मीटिंग में सीएस ने सात जिलों में विकास के पेंडिंग पड़े कार्यों को तत्काल पूरा किए जाने के निर्देश दिए। मीटिंग में रेवेन्यू प्रशासन, स्मार्ट सिटी प्राजेक्ट, हेल्थ, एग्रीकल्चर, एजुकेशन, वेलफेयर, सीजनल वर्क, पब्लिक डिलीवरी सिस्टम, डेंगू एवं मलेरिया, सभी स्कूलों और आंगनबाड़ियों में 100% पीने योग्य पानी और शौचालय, स्लम क्षेत्रों के लिए मालिकाना अधिनियम के कार्यान्वयन के लिए तैयारी, सरकारी भूमि पर कब्जे के लिए भूमिहीन, छोटे और सीमांत किसानों के लिए मालिकाना अधिकार अधिनियम जिनमें से दोनों को हाल ही में पारित किया गया है, जिले की महत्व की परियोजनाएं और उनकी स्थिति, यूडीआईडी सहित मुख्यालय के हस्तक्षेप की आवश्यकता वाली कई भी चुनौती एवं मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई। प्रशासन की ओर से बताया गया कि निगम की हद में शामिल हुए 11 गांवों के लिए 67 करोड़ की लागत से 100.66 किमी. लंबी सीवरेज लाइन डालने का काम शुरू किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें