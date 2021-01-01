पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मिला सम्मान:जालंधर में गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में ITBP की टुकड़ी फर्स्ट, पंजाब पुलिस दूसरे व रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स तीसरे नंबर पर

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जालंधर में मंगलवार को गणतंत्र दिवस परेड पर पहले स्थान पर रही ITBP के इंस्पेक्टर प्रदीप कुमार को सम्मानित करती मंत्री अरूणा चौधरी। उनके साथ DC घनश्याम थोरी, CP गुरप्रीत भुल्लर व SSP डॉ. संदीप गर्ग। - Dainik Bhaskar
जालंधर में मंगलवार को गणतंत्र दिवस परेड पर पहले स्थान पर रही ITBP के इंस्पेक्टर प्रदीप कुमार को सम्मानित करती मंत्री अरूणा चौधरी। उनके साथ DC घनश्याम थोरी, CP गुरप्रीत भुल्लर व SSP डॉ. संदीप गर्ग।
  • परेड टुकड़ियों की अगुवाई करने वाले अफसरों को मंत्री ने किया सम्मानित

गुरू गोबिंद सिंह स्टेडियम में हुए जिलास्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के दौरान परेड में भारत तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस (ITBP) की टुकड़ी फर्स्ट रही। राज्य की सामाजिक सुरक्षा, महिला व बाल विकास मंत्री अरूणा चौधरी ने ITBP के इंस्पेक्टर प्रदीप कुमार को इसका पुरस्कार दिया। दूसरे स्थान पर पंजाब पुलिस और तीसरे पर रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स (RAF) की टीम रही। जिसके लिए सब इंस्पेक्टर भूषण कुमार और सब इंस्पेक्टर अली संतुष्ट मलिक ने पुरस्कार प्राप्त किया।

जालंधर में मंगलवार को गणतंत्र दिवस परेड पर दूसरे स्थान पर रही पंजाब पुलिस टुकड़ी के सब इंस्पेक्टर भूषण कुमार को सम्मानित करती मंत्री अरूणा चौधरी। उनके साथ DC घनश्याम थोरी, CP गुरप्रीत भुल्लर व SSP डॉ. संदीप गर्ग।
जालंधर में मंगलवार को गणतंत्र दिवस परेड पर दूसरे स्थान पर रही पंजाब पुलिस टुकड़ी के सब इंस्पेक्टर भूषण कुमार को सम्मानित करती मंत्री अरूणा चौधरी। उनके साथ DC घनश्याम थोरी, CP गुरप्रीत भुल्लर व SSP डॉ. संदीप गर्ग।

होमगार्ड व NCC टुकड़ियां भी सम्मानित

इस मौके परेड में शामिल पंजाब पुलिस (महिला), पंजाब होम गार्ड, नेशनल कैडेट कौर (NCC) लड़के और एन.सी.सी. लड़की की टुकड़ियों को भी सम्मानित किया गया। इस मौके मंत्री अरूणा चौधरी ने परेड कमांडर IPS ज्योति यादव को भी सम्मानित किया। ज्योति यादव ने समारोह में परेड का नेतृत्व किया था।

जालंधर में मंगलवार को गणतंत्र दिवस परेड पर तीसरे स्थान पर रही रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स के सब इंस्पेक्टर अली संतुष्ट मलिक को सम्मानित करती मंत्री अरूणा चौधरी। उनके साथ DC घनश्याम थोरी, CP गुरप्रीत भुल्लर व SSP डॉ. संदीप गर्ग।
जालंधर में मंगलवार को गणतंत्र दिवस परेड पर तीसरे स्थान पर रही रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स के सब इंस्पेक्टर अली संतुष्ट मलिक को सम्मानित करती मंत्री अरूणा चौधरी। उनके साथ DC घनश्याम थोरी, CP गुरप्रीत भुल्लर व SSP डॉ. संदीप गर्ग।

इस बार सिर्फ परेड ही हुई

कोविड महामारी के चलते इस बार सादे तरीके से गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह हुआ। इस दौरान मुख्य मेहमान मंत्री अरूणा चौधरी के तिरंगा लहराने के बाद सिर्फ परेड ही हुई। पिछले वर्षो में इसके बाद बच्चों का पीटी शो, सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम व अलग-अलग विभागों की झांकियां निकाली जाती थी लेकिन इस बार कोविड के चलते बच्चों को कार्यक्रम का हिस्सा नहीं बनाया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने प्राचीर पर खालसा पंथ का झंडा लगाया, ऐसी ही हिंसा 20 दिन पहले अमेरिका में हुई थी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser