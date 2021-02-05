पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई तैनाती:जगमोहन सिंह बने शहर के नए DCP लॉ एंड ऑर्डर, अमृतसर से आएंगे जालंधर

जालंधर
जालंधर शहर के नए DCP लॉ एंड ऑर्डर जगमोहन सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • बलकार सिंह की रिटायरमेंट के बाद खाली पड़ा था पद

PPS अफसर जगमोहन सिंह शहर के नए DCP लॉ एंड ऑर्डर होंगे। मंगलवार दोपहर सरकार ने इस संबंध में आदेश जारी कर दिए। पुलिस कमिश्नरेट से बलकार सिंह के रिटायर्ड होने के बाद यह पद खाली पड़ा हुआ था। जगमोहन सिंह इससे पहले अमृतसर में इसी पद पर कार्यरत थे। उनकी जगह पर अब जालंधर से कुछ समय पहले बतौर ADCP ट्रांसफर होकर गए परमिंदर सिंह भंडाल अमृतसर के नए DCP लॉ एंड ऑर्डर होंगे।

रिटायर्ड DCP बलकार सिंह उतरेंगे राजनीति में

कुछ समय पूर्व रिटायर्ड हुए PPS अफसर बलकार सिंह राजनीति में उतरने की तैयारी कर चुके हैं। इसका संकेत उन्होंने रिटायरमेंट के तुरंत बाद किसानों के समर्थन में संघर्ष शुरू कर दे दिया है। वह करतारपुर से चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक हैं लेकिन किस राजनीतिक पार्टी से वह चुनाव मैदान में उतरेंगे, इसको लेकर स्थ्ज्ञिति स्पष्ट नहीं हुई है।

