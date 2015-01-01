पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंड का प्रकोप:धुंध की चादर में लिपटा जालंधर; 200 मीटर तक रही विजिबिलिटी, 9 डिग्री पहुंचा न्यूनतम तापमान

जालंधर14 मिनट पहले
धुंध में घिरी जालंधर की लाडोवाली रोड।

शहर में ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ने लगा है। बुधवार सुबह से ही धुंध छाई हुई है। इस वजह से विजिबिलिटी घटकर करीब 200 मीटर रह गई है। सुबह 9 बजे भी लोगों को लाइट जलाकर गाड़ियां चलानी पड़ रही हैं। पहली बार अधिकतम तापमान भी 20 डिग्री से गिरकर 16 डिग्री तक आ गया है। हालांकि न्यूनतम तापमान कल के 6 डिग्री के मुकाबले आज 9 डिग्री है लेकिन धुंध की वजह से ठंड का ज्यादा अहसास हो रहा है। दिन के वक्त आसमान साफ रहने की उम्मीद है।

आगे न्यूनतम के साथ गिरेगा अधिकतम तापमान, बढ़ेगी ठंड

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक, अगले सात दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान के साथ अधिकतम तापमान भी गिरने की संभावना है। जिससे ठंड का असर और बढ़ेगा। गुरुवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 7 डिग्री और अधिकतम 18 डिग्री तक रहेगा। इसके बाद शुक्रवार व शनिवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री व अधिकतम 17 डिग्री हो जाएगा। यही हालात अगले हफ्ते की शुरूआत यानि सोमवार व मंगलवार को भी जारी रहेगा। बीच में रविवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री व अधिकतम 19 डिग्री तक रहेगा।

