एक्शन में पुलिस:ठगी के आरोप में जालंधर के मशहूर आरटूपी रेस्टोरेंट व ग्लास हाउस मालिक पत्नी समेत गिरफ्तार

जालंधर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी दंपति को गिरफ्तार कर ले जाती पुलिस।
  • कनाडा भेजने के बहाने ठगे थे 15.25 लाख रुपए, केस में नामजद माता-पिता की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस

कनाडा भेजने के नाम पर 15.25 लाख की ठगी करने वाले मिशन चौक स्थित ग्लास हाउस व R2P बार के मालिक व उसकी पत्नी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। यह मामला सितंबर महीने में दर्ज हुआ था। थाना डिवीजन नंबर 6 की पुलिस ने दंपति की गिरफ्तारी के बाद आरोपी के माता-पिता की तलाश भी शुरू कर दी है।

R2P रेस्टोरेंट में हुई थी मुलाकात

अर्बन एस्टेट फेज टू के रहने वाले शिकायतकर्ता विनोद अरोड़ा का लुधियाना की पक्खोवाल रोड स्थित शहीद भगत सिंह नगर के रहने वाले आरोपित साहिबजीत सिंह, गुरप्रीत कौर, अमरजीत सिंह व उपिंदर कौर के न्यू जवाहर नगर स्थित R2P रेस्टोरेंट में आना जाना था। वहां उसे साहिबजीत सिंह मिलता था। साहिबजीत ने फिर उसे अपनी पत्नी गुरप्रीत कौर, पिता अमरजीत सिंह व माता उपिंदर कौर से मिलवाया था। इस कारण उसके इन लोगों से पारिवारिक संबंध बन गए।

पहले वीजा हुआ रिजेक्ट, आरोपी ने दिया भरोसा

विनोद अरोड़ा का बेटा चिराग अरोड़ा कनाडा जाना चाहता था। उनका बेटा चिराग पहले भी एक अगस्त 2018 को कनाडा टूरिस्ट वीजा पर गया था। उसने वर्क परमिट अप्लाई किया था, लेकिन वो रिजेक्ट हो गया। इस वजह से 16 अक्टूबर 2018 को चिराग वापस लौट आया था। वह अपने बेटे को किसी तरह कनाडा भेजना चाहता था। इसके बारे में साहिबजीत सिंह को पता चल गया। उसने भरोसा दिलाया कि वह चिराग को कनाडा भेज देगा, इसके लिए उसने 15.25 लाख रुपये ले लिए।

पैसे लौटाने के बदले दिए चेक हो गए बाउंस

पैसे लेने के बावजूद पहले से तय समय पर चिराग को कनाडा नहीं भेजा। पैसे लौटाने के बदले जो चेक उन्हें दिए गए थे, वो उन्होंने साहिबजीत के अकाउंट में लगाए तो वो बाउंस हो गए। बाद में उनके बीच पैसे लौटाने का राजीनामा भी हुआ, लेकिन पूरे पैसे नहीं लौटाए गए। इस संबंध में आरोपियों को जांच में शामिल होने के लिए बुलाया गया लेकिन वो नहीं आए।

माता-पिता की तलाश कर रहे : SHO

इस बारे में थाना डिवीजन नंबर 6 के SHO सुरजीत सिंह ने गिरफ्तारी की पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि उनका मेडिकल करवा लिया गया है। इसके बाद केस में नामजद उसके मां-बाप की तलाश की जा रही है।

