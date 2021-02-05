पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:PAP चौक, प्रतापपुरा और किशनगढ़ में शनिवार 12 से 3 बजे रहेगा जाम, शहर से अमृतसर, लुधियाना, पठानकोट के रास्ते रहेंगे बंद

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
जालंधर का पीएपी चौक फ्लाईओवर, जहां किसान चक्काजाम करेंगे। - Dainik Bhaskar
जालंधर का पीएपी चौक फ्लाईओवर, जहां किसान चक्काजाम करेंगे।
  • अलग-अलग किसान संगठनों ने की जाम की घोषणा, शहर में भी जाम कर प्रदर्शन की आशंका

कृषि सुधार कानूनों के विरोध में शनिवार को दाेपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक शहर में तीन जगहों पर चक्काजाम रहेगा। इनमें PAP चौक, प्रतापपुरा और किशनगढ़ शामिल हैं। यहां किसान तीन घंटे पूरी तरह हाइवे जाम रखेंगे। इस दौरान एंबुलेंस जैसी एमरजेंसी सेवाओं को छूट रहेगी। तीनों तरफ से जाम लगने पर शहर से बाहर निकलने वाले रास्ते बंद रहेंगे। इस दौरान किसानों के अलावा उनके समर्थन में दूसरे संगठन भी शहर के चौराहों पर प्रदर्शन करेंगे। जिस वजह से तीन घंटे ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था पूरी तरह ठप रहने के आसार हैं।

जानिए .. जाम से कैसा पड़ेगा असर

  • PAP चौक - यहां जाम लगने से लुधियाना से जालंधर और लुधियाना से अमृतसर आने-जाने का रूट पूरी तरह ठप हाे जाएगा। इस दौरान अगर किसी को शहर से लुधियाना, पटियाला, होशियारपुर या दिल्ली की तरफ जाना है तो वह रास्ता भी पूरी तरह बंद रहेगा।
  • प्रतापपुरा - यहां जाम लगने से जालंधर शहर से नकोदर, लांबड़ा, शाहकोट के साथ फिरोजपुर आने-जाने का रास्ता बंद हो जाएगा।
  • किशनगढ़ - यहां जाम लगने से पठानकोट से आने-जाने वाले रास्ते जाम रहेंगे। जालंधर शहर से अगर कोई शहर के बीच के रास्ते से पठानकोट की तरफ जाने में कामयाब हो जाता है तो किशनगढ़ चौक पर उसे जाम मिलेगा।

2 हजार पुलिस कर्मी रहेंगे तैनात
चक्काजाम के दौरान अमन-कानून व्यवस्था बरकरार रखने के लिए शहर से देहात तक पुलिस के करीब 3 हजार जवानों की तैनाती रहेगी। इस दौरान पुलिस की कोशिश रहेगी कि चक्काजाम करने वाले किसानों व उनके समर्थकों का आम लोगों के साथ किसी तरह की कोई बहस न हो। प्रदर्शन की जगह के आसपास भी पुलिस की कड़ी सुरक्षा रहेगी।

