पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट:जेआईटी ने 47 करोड़ के बकाया के बदले मांगी फिश एक्वेरियम साइट वाली जमीन

जालंधर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मेयर जगदीश राजा ने कहा- फैसला मैं नहीं, निगम हाउस करेगा

सरकार के दखल के बावजूद इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट द्वारा निगम के ऊपर बकाया रकम लेने के मसले का कोई हल नहीं निकल पाया है। जबकि 10 फरवरी को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में इनहांसमेंट के मसले को लेकर किसानों द्वारा किए गए अवमानना के केस की सुनवाई है। उससे पहले ट्रस्ट को करीब 10 करोड़ रुपए किसानों को इनहांसमेंट का देना है।

सरकार स्तर पर बीते सालों में ट्रस्ट से लिए 47 करोड़ रुपए में से निगम को 10 करोड़ रुपए वापस देने को कहा गया था, लेकिन मेयर जगदीश राजा ने निगम की मौजूदा वित्तीय हाल का हवाला देकर फंड देने से हाथ खड़े कर दिए हैं। वैसे इस मामले को लेकर मेयर ने जल्द चंडीगढ़ जाकर निकाय विभाग के अधिकारियों से पूरे मसले पर चर्चा करनी है। ताकि ट्रस्ट को 10 करोड़ रुपए देने के लिए निगम प्रशासन पर दबाव न बनाया जा सके।

इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में इनहांसमेंट के अवमानना केस में जमा कराने हैं रुपये 10 करोड़- दूसरी ओर ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन दलजीत सिंह आहलुवालिया ने मेयर के सामने रकम के बदले बराबर कीमत की जमीन देने का प्रस्ताव रखा था ताकि उनकी बकाया रकम की वापसी हो सके। ट्रस्ट ने मांग रखी है कि निगम प्रशासनिक कांप्लेक्स के साथ लगती फिश एक्वेरियम साइट वाली खाली पड़ी 4200 वर्ग गज जमीन बकाया के 47 करोड़ के बदले में दे। इस जमीन पर कॉमर्शियल प्रोजेक्ट बनाकर आसानी से बेचकर फंड जुटाया जा सकता है। लेकिन ट्रस्ट के इस प्रस्ताव पर भी मेयर ने इंकार कर दिया है। मेयर का कहना है कि यह निगम की प्राइम प्रॉपर्टी है, कैसे दे सकते हैं। वैसे भी जमीन देने का फैसला निगम हाउस में समूह पार्षद करेंगे, उनकी मंजूरी के बाद ही कोई भी जमीन ट्रस्ट को दे सकते हैं, वो अकेले कोई फैसला नहीं ले सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser