पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Jalandhar
  • Judge's Car Hit By Another Car In Jalandhar, Gunman Ran To Try To Catch Him, Brother Called It Attack, Police Said Accident Occurred

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा या हमला:जालंधर में जज वाली कार को मारी टक्कर, गनमैन ने पकड़ना चाहा तो भागे, भाई ने बताया हमला तो पुलिस बोली- हादसा लग रहा

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस का कहना है कि आरोपी ट्रेस कर लिए गए हैं, जल्द ही उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस का कहना है कि आरोपी ट्रेस कर लिए गए हैं, जल्द ही उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • सतलुज चौक पर हुई घटना, जज के भाई ने हमला बता दर्ज करवाया केस
  • पुलिस बोली, कार से हुई पहचान, टक्कर मारने वाले स्टूडेंट थे, घबराकर भागे थे

सतलुज चौक के पास बुधवार रात कार सवार तीन लोगों ने एक कार को टक्कर मार दी। उन्हें पकड़ने की कोशिश की गई लेकिन वो तेजी से कार के साथ फरार हो गए। जिस कार को टक्कर लगी, उसमें जालंधर में तैनात जज हरमीत पुरी भी बैठीं थी। कार को होशियारपुर से आए उनके भाई चला रहे थे। उनके भाई ने इसे हमला करार देते हुए पुलिस के पास शिकायत दर्ज करवा दी। उधर, पुलिस ने कार के नंबर से टक्कर मारने वालों की पहचान कर ली है और जल्द ही गिरफ्तार करने का दावा कर रही है।

जज बहन से मिलने आए थे होशियारपुर से

होशियारपुर के पुरी निवास के रहने वाले कारोबारी हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने बताया कि वह जालंधर के गुरु तेग बहादुर नगर में पिता हरपाल पुरी व बहन जज हरमीत कौर पुरी से मिलने के लिए आए थे। 3 फरवरी की रात करीब 8.15 बजे वह कार से पिता व बहन के साथ ग्रीन पार्क में रिश्तेदार कमल पुरी से मिलने के लिए गए थे। वहां से वह रात करीब 10.45 बजे वह वापस गुरु तेग बहादुर नगर घर आने लगे।

कार अचानक स्टार्ट कर बिना हॉर्न दिए मारी टक्कर

जब उनकी कार ग्रीन पार्क गेट से मेन रोड पर आई तो सतलुज चौक की तरफ सफेद रंग की स्विफ्ट कार (PB10EB-2565) खड़ी थी। जिसमें 3 लोग सवार थे। ऐसा लग रहा था कि उन्होंने कोई नशा किया हुआ है। उनकी कार वहां से गुजरी तो इसी दौरान स्विफ्ट कार सवार लोगों ने कार को अचानक स्टार्ट किया और बिना हॉर्न दिए लापरवाही से मजिस्ट्रेट वाली कार के ड्राइवर सीट वाली तरफ टक्कर मार दी। जिससे उनके कार के दरवाजे का काफी नुकसान हुआ।

गनमैन ने पकड़ने की कोशिश की तो भाग निकले

हरदीप पुरी ने कहा कि कार सवारों ने पूरी तरह उनके ऊपर यह हमला था। हमला करने के बाद उनकी कार में बैठे गनमैन ने उतरकर स्विफ्ट कार का दरवाजा खोलकर कार सवारों को रोकने की कोशिश की, लेकिन वो तेजी से कार भगाकर ले गए। इस दौरान गनमैन ने उक्त कार का नंबर नोट कर लिया।

शुरूआती जांच में हमला नहीं, एक्सीडेंट लग रहा, जल्द गिरफ्तार होंगे आरोपी : SI मेजर सिंह

इस बारे में पुलिस चौकी बस स्टैंड के इंचार्ज SI मेजर सिंह ने कहा कि कार के नंबर से टक्कर मारने वालों को ट्रेस कर लिया गया है। शुरूआती जांच में पता चला कि वो स्टूडेंट्स हैं। वहां उनकी जज के भाई की कार से टक्कर हो गई, जिस वजह से वो घबरा गए और मौके से भाग निकले। पुलिस जल्द ही उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि शुरूआती जांच में यह एक्सीडेंट ही लग रहा है। बाकी आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी कर पूछताछ के बाद स्पष्ट हाे सकेगा।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड247-2 (82.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंमां पद्मिनी के साथ ढोल की थाप पर थिरकते दिखे प्रियांक, कोर्ट मैरिज के बाद शुरू हुईं शादी की रस्में - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें