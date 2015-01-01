पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विजिलेंस रेड:हफ्ता पहले पटवारी से कानूनगो प्रमोट, 60 हजार से अधिक तनख्वाह, सिर्फ 2 हजार रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 20 साल पुराने इंतकाल के 27 हजार रुपए मांगे, 25 हजार ले लिए थे, बकाया लेने पर अड़ा तो पीड़ित ने शिकायत कर दी
  • रिश्वतखोरी का डर देखिए...विजिलेंस की रेड पड़ते ही सारा दफ्तर खाली

जिला प्रशासनिक कांप्लेक्स के पटवारखाने में सोमवार को दोपहर 1:30 बजे विजिलेंस की टीम ने रेड करके रिश्वत लेते हुए पटवारी नरेंद्र गुप्ता को दबोच लिया। टीम ने पटवारी से रिश्वत में लिए दो हजार रुपए भी बरामद कर लिए। 60 हजार रुपए से अधिक वेतन लेने वाला आरोपी नरेंद्र गुप्ता बीते बुधवार को ही कानूनगो प्रमोट हुआ था और शुक्रवार को चार्ज लेना था। गुप्ता ने दिवाली गांव के अमनदीप सिंह से करीब 20 साल पुरानी जमीन का इंतकाल देने के लिए 30 हजार रुपए मांगे थे।

सौदा 27 हजार रुपए में तय हो गया। अमनदीप ने एक माह पहले 25 हजार रुपए एडवांस दिए लेकिन दो हजार रुपए बकाया होने के कारण पटवारी इंतकाल नहीं दे रहा था। अमनदीप ने विजिलेंस में शिकायत दी तो सोमवार को टीम ने ट्रैप लगाकर पटवारी नरेंद्र गुप्ता को दो हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

रिश्वतखोरी का डर देखिए...विजिलेंस की रेड पड़ते ही सारा दफ्तर खाली

अमनदीप ने विजिलेंस को दी गई शिकायत में बताया कि उसकी प्राॅपर्टी की रजिस्ट्री कई साल पहले हो चुकी थी। मगर विभागीय लापरवाही के चलते उसे इंतकाल नहीं मिल पा रहा था। उसने गांव से संबंधित पटवारी नरेंद्र गुप्ता से संपर्क किया तो उसने रिश्वत मांगी। इसके बाद जैसे ही टीम पटवारखाने में पहुंची तो अफरा-तफरी मच गई। वहां पर काम करने वाले पटवारी और कर्मचारी अपना काम छाेड़कर दफ्तर से निकल गए। विजिलेंस की कार्रवाई 3:15 मिनट तक चली अौर पटवारी से सघन पूछताछ की गई। टीम ने पटवारी के मोबाइल का डेटा खंगाला और इससे कई महत्वपूर्ण डेटा अपने साथ ले गए। इसके साथ ही विजिलेंस टीम ने कई फाइलें भी अपने कब्जे में ले लीं। पूरे मामले की वीडियोग्राफी भी की गई। डीएसपी दलविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपी पटवारी नरेंद्र गुप्ता को मंगलवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

4 दिन बाद सीनियर पटवारी से बतौर कानूनगो लेना था चार्ज

सीनियर पटवारी नरेंद्र गुप्ता के पास गांव दिवाली के अलावा लोहारां, प्रतापपुरा समेत कई गांवों का चार्ज है। पिछले हफ्ते पटवारियों की प्रमोशन की जो लिस्ट जारी की गई है, उसमें गुप्ता का नाम शामिल है। गुप्ता ने शुक्रवार को बतौर कानूनगो चार्ज लेना था। मंगलवार को उसे कोर्ट के समक्ष पेश किया जाएगा। तहसील के जानकारों का कहना है कि गुप्ता पेंडिंग कामों को निपटाने की बात करते-करते अब विजिलेंस के शिकंजे में फंस गए हैं। दरअसल जिन केसों में सरकार से खरीदी जमीन की रजिस्ट्री बगैर बच्चों के नाम किए परिजनों की मौत हो जाती है, ऐसे में जटिल नियम के कारण रिश्वत की मांग होती है। इसी तरह पुरानी जमीनों का रिकाॅर्ड निकलवाने में रिश्वत का चलन है। मालिक रजिस्ट्री के लिए आवेदन करते हैं तो क्राॅस वेरिफिकेशन के लिए पुराना रिकाॅर्ड मांगा जाता है। रिकाॅर्ड के लिए रिश्वत की डिमांड होती है। कई मामलों में खसरा नंबर में त्रुटि रह जाती है तो करेक्शन करवाने के लिए लोग रिश्वतखोरों के चंगुल में फंस जाते हैं।

पहले भी पकड़े जा चुके हैं घूसखोर

7 जुलाई : दकोहा खुर्द में तैनात पटवारी नरेंद्र कुमार को विजिलेंस ने 5 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा। गांव के ही पीड़ित सुखजीत सिंह की जमीन की पैमाइश के बदले नरेंद्र ने 10 हजार रुपए मांगे। 5 हजार एडवांस दिए लेकिन पटवारी ने पांच हजार और मिलने पर पैमाइश करने की बात कही थी। आखिर सुखजीत सिंह ने विजिलेंस को शिकायत कर दी।

4 अक्टूबर : सीनियर असिस्टेंट राजन कुमार ने प्राॅपर्टी के पुराने पेपर तैयार करने के बदले 30 हजार रिश्वत मांगी। 9 हजार रुपए एडवांस मिले। पूरा पैसा न मिलने तक काम नहीं करने की बात कही तो पीड़ित ने विजिलेंस में शिकायत दे दी। उसके बाद विजिलेंस ने 20 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते राजन को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

6 अगस्त, 2019 : पटवारी गुरदेव सिंह को विजिलेंस ने रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा। गुरदेव सिंह ने रेवेन्यू रिकाॅर्ड में जमीन की एंट्री करने के बदले गिदड़पिंडी की रहने वाली नवनीत कौर से चार हजार रुपए मांगे थे। शिकायत के आधार पर विजिलेंस ने गुरदेव सिंह को रंगेहाथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। इसके बाद आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश करके कार्रवाई की गई।

