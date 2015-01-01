पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:करवाचौथ पर सोशल मीडिया पर खुशी जाहिर की, दो दिन बाद कंप्यूटर कारोबारी की पत्नी ने की खुदकुशी

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
शिव विहार में रहते कंप्यूटर व्यापारी रूपेश शर्मा की 46 साल की पत्नी रेनू शर्मा ने वीरवार रात 1:30 बजे फंदा लगाकर अपने बेडरूम में खुदकुशी कर ली। रेनू ने दो दिन पहले ही करवाचौथ पर अपनी फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करके खुशी जाहिर की थी। जबकि उसके पति का कहना है कि पत्नी की दिमागी हालत ठीक नहीं थी। पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

रेनू की 23 साल की बेटी हर्षा शर्मा और 19 साल का बेटा जैसल शर्मा कनाडा में रहते हैं। पति ने कहा कि रेनू की दिमागी हालत ठीक नहीं थी। वह अकसर टेंशन में रहती थी। उसका ट्रीटमेंट चल रहा था। थाना-7 के एसएचओ रमनदीप सिंह ने कहा कि घर से कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है और न ही रेनू के मायके परिवार ने किसी तरह का कोई आरोप लगाया है। सीआरपीसी की धारा-174 के तहत रपट दर्ज की गई है।

बेडरूम बंद कर पंखे से फंदा लगाया, दरवाजा तोड़ पति ने शव नीचे उतारा पति ने कहा- दिमागी हालत ठीक नहीं थी, इसलिए उठा लिया ऐसा कदम

आधी रात करीब 2 बजे शिव विहार में रहते 50 साल के कंप्यूटर व्यापारी रूपेश शर्मा ने पुलिस को सूचना दी कि उनकी पत्नी रेनू शर्मा ने सुसाइड कर ली। पुलिस जांच के लिए पहुंची तो बेड पर रेनू का शव पड़ा था। उसकी गर्दन में चुन्नी थी। फंदा लगाते समय प्रयुक्त कुर्सी बेड पर रखी हुई थी जबकि पास ही रेनू का मोबाइल फोन पड़ा हुआ था। रूपेश शर्मा ने पुलिस को बताया कि करीब 24 साल पहले उसकी शादी अर्बन एस्टेट-2 में रहती रेनू शर्मा पुत्री स्वर्गीय रजिंदर शर्मा से हुई थी। शादी से 23 साल की बेटी हर्षा शर्मा और 19 साल का बेटा जैसल शर्मा है। बेटा-बेटी कनाडा में रहते हैं। पति ने कहा कि पत्नी की दिमागी हालत ठीक नहीं थी। वह कभी-कभार तनाव में आ जाती थी। उसका ट्रीटमेंट चल रहा था। वीरवार देर रात वह दिमागी परेशानी के कारण ज्यादा परेशान हो गई। उसने बेडरूम में जाकर दरवाजा बंद कर लिया। करीब डेढ़ बजे वे दरवाजा तोड़कर अंदर गए तो पत्नी का शरीर पंखे से लटक रहा था। उन्होंने तुरंत पत्नी को नीचे उतारा, मगर उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी।

