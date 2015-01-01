पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बस स्टैंड के अंदर चेकिंग नहीं:सरेआम बिना बिलों के दूसरे राज्यों और जिलों में भेजा जा रहा लाखों का सामान

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बस स्टैंड में 6 गेट... किसी पर भी चेकिंग के लिए मेटल स्कैनर और सुरक्षा कर्मचारी मौजूद नहीं
  • चौकी इंचार्ज बोले- रोज करते हैं चेकिंग... लाइव तस्वीरें देखिये, रोज बस स्टैंड के अंदर बसों में रखा जाता है सामान

पंजाब में किसानों के आंदोलन के चलते ट्रेनें का संचालन पूरी तरह से बंद हैं। ऐसे में बिना बिल के लाखों का माल दूसरे शहर और राज्यों में बसों के जरिये भेजा जा रहा है। इस तरह से बड़े स्तर पर लाखों के टैक्स की चोरी की जा रही है। पहले जहां एक बस में 2-3 बंडल होते थे, अब पूरी की पूरी छत भरी विभिन्न छोटे-बड़े पार्सलों से भरी आम ही देखी जा सकती हैं।

अगर ट्रांसपोर्ट के जरिये माल भेजा जाए तो जीएसटी विभाग को ई-वे बिलिंग सॉफ्टवेयर के जरिये सूचना दी जाती है, जिसे रास्ते मे कहीं भी चेक किया जा सकता है। इस चेकिंग से बचने के लिए ट्रकों की जगह बसों का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। बसों को इस तरह की सप्लाई देने की मनाही है। यहां तक कि बसों पर लगेज कैरियर तक लगाना भी बैन है। पिछले एक महीने में ही ट्रांसपोर्टरों ने बसों के जरिये लगभग 20 लाख रुपए टैक्स चोरी किया है।

इस काम के लिए सिर्फ बसों के ड्राइवर और कंडक्टर से संपर्क साधना पड़ता है, सामान के साइज के मुताबिक ही 100 रुपए से लेकर 1000 रुपए तक हर कैटेगरी का सामान कहीं भी भिजवाया जा रहा है। एक्साइज एंड टैक्सेशन विभाग की कार्रवाई ठप होने से प्राइवेट बस आप्रेटरों को हौंसले बुलंद है। रोडवेज के ठेका भर्ती मुलाजिमों से लेकर प्राइवेट बसों के आपरेटर भी कुछ पैसे बनाने के चक्कर में लोगों की सुरक्षा से खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं।

कोई भी अंजान व्यक्ति छोटे पैकेट से लेकर बड़े बड़े नगों को बिना जांच के ही बसों की छत्तों और अंदर सीटों के नीचे और डिग्गी में रख देता है। गौर हो कि बस स्टैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए 6 गेट हैं, लेकिन कहीं पर भी सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर मेटल डिटेक्टर और सिक्योरिटी स्कैनर की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है। कहीं भी चेक नहीं किया जा रहा कि कैसा सामान बस स्टैंड में दाखिल हो रहा है।

केयरटेकर कंपनी बोली - यात्री ले जाते हैं पार्सल, जबकि ड्राइवर, कंडक्टर की मिलीभगत से जाता है सामान

बस स्टैंड की के केयरटेक कर रही आरआरकेके कंपनी के एमडी हरप्रीत सिंह काहलों ने कहा कि बसों में जाने वाले नगों पर पूर्ण रूप से बैन होना चाहिए। कई बार बस स्टैंड नगों को रोका है, लेकिन यात्री ये कहकर पार्सल साथ ले जाते हैं कि वह खुद एक शहर से दूसरे शहर जा रहे हैं और उनका अधिकार है।

पार्सल में क्या चीज है इसका किसी को नहीं पता इसलिए सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर पंजाब रोडवेज को भी प्राइवेट और रोडवेज की बसों को सख्ती से यह निर्देश देने चाहिए। हालांकि उन्होंने इस बारे में कुछ नहीं बताया कि जो पार्सल और नगर बिना यात्रियों के ड्राइवर और कंडक्टर की मिलीभगत से ले जाए जाते हैं उनपर कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं होती।

रोज डॉग स्क्वॉड के साथ करते हैं चेकिंग

बस स्टैंड चौकी इंचार्ज मेजर सिंह ने कहा कि उनकी तरफ से रुटीन में चेकिंग की जा रही है और पंजाब रोडवेज के जीएम को भी अपनी तरफ से रुटीन चेकिंग करने के लिए कहा जाता है। अगर कोई बिना बिल या फिर बिना यात्री के सामान जाता है तो उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि रुटीन में डॉग स्क्वॉड टीम के साथ भी बस स्टैंड की चेकिंग होती है। हालांकि तस्वीरों से साफ जाहिर है कि बस स्टैंड से रोज बिना बिल के सामान जा रहा है।

गोल्ड से लेकर मेडिसिन और मोबाइलों तक की होती है सप्लाई: एईटीसी

मोबाइल विंग के एईटीसी आरके धमीजा ने कहा कि ट्रेनों के बंद होने से अभी बसों और ट्रकों से सामान को एक जगह से दूसरी जगह ले जाया जा रहा है, लेकिन मोबाइल विंग की तरफ से लगातार ऐसे सामान को जब्त कर जुर्माना लगाया जा रहा है। पिछले कई दिनों से लगातार कार्रवाई जारी है, जिन्हें लाखों में जुर्माना किया गया है। पिछले तीन सालों में मेडिसिल, मोबाइल, हौजरी, सोना-चांदी, मिक्स गुड्स, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान आदि पकड़े हैं और जुर्माना भी लगाया है। हमारी तरफ से कार्रवाई जारी है और आने वाले दिनों में भी की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें