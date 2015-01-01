पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेट फीस में पेनल्टी:एक दिसंबर तक नहीं लगेगी लेट फीस, 15 से लगेगी पेनल्टी

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
पीएसईबी ने 10वीं और 12वीं रेगुलर व ओपन स्कूल मार्च-2021 की परीक्षा की फीस व परीक्षा फार्म प्राप्त करने का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। मैट्रिक की 800 रुपए फीस के साथ 100 रुपए प्रति प्रैक्टिकल विषय एवं एडिशनल सब्जेक्ट की 350 रुपए प्रति विषय के हिसाब से ली जाएगी। बारहवीं की 1200 रुपए फीस के साथ 150 रुपए प्रैक्टिकल विषय एवं एडिशनल सब्जेक्ट की 350 रुपए प्रति विषय के हिसाब से फीस लगेगी।

15 दिसंबर से अदा करनी होगी 500 रुपए लेट फीस

विद्यार्थी बिना लेट फीस 1 दिसंबर तक बैंक में चालान जेनरेट और 10 दिसंबर तक चालान जमा करवा सकते हैं। 500 रुपए लेट फीस के साथ 15 दिसंबर, 100 रुपए लेट फीस के साथ 31 दिसंबर और 2000 रुपए लेट फीस के साथ 15 दिसंबर, 2021 तक चालान जनरेट कर सकते हैं।

31 जनवरी तक फार्म में करवा सकेंगे करेक्शन

विद्यार्थियों की ओर से दी गई जानकारी में अगर करेक्शन करनी हाे ताे स्कूल अधिकारी अपने स्तर पर 31 जनवरी तक करेक्शन कर सकते हैं। इसके बाद 26 फरवरी तक हर करेक्शन के लिए 200 रुपए फीस ली जाएगी। 31 जनवरी के बाद स्कूल लाॅगइन आइडी में उपलब्ध ऑनलाइन फाॅर्म में करेक्शन करने के बाद मुख्य दफ्तर में सबमिट किया जाएगा।

सीबीएसई 12वीं के प्रैक्टिकल 1 जनवरी से 8 फरवरी तक

सीबीएसई की ओर से बारहवीं क्लास के प्रेक्टिकल एग्जाम की डेटशीट जारी कर दी गई है। इसके मुताबिक 1 जनवरी से 8 फरवरी के बीच प्रेक्टिकल परीक्षाएं आयोजित होंगी। हालांकि बाेर्ड की ओर से ये साफ किया गया है कि ये तारीखें संभावित है। तारीखाें में बदलाव हाे सकता है।

इसके अलावा बोर्ड ने परीक्षाएं आयोजित करने के लिए एसओपी भी जारी की है। बोर्ड ने कहा है कि एग्जाम के लिए स्कूलों को अलग-अलग तारीखें भेजी जाएंगी। प्रेक्टिकल एग्जाम और प्रोजेक्ट इवेल्यूएशन की चेकिंग के लिए बोर्ड की ओर से एक ऑब्जर्वर भी नियुक्त किया जाएगा। प्रेक्टिकल एग्जाम में बीते वर्षों की तरह इंटरनल और एक्सटर्नल दोनों तरह के स्टूडेंट्स शामिल होंगे। बोर्ड की ओर से नियुक्त एक्सटर्नल एग्जामिनर की जिम्मेदारी सिर्फ प्रेक्टिकल एग्जाम आयोजित करने की होगी।

