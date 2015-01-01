पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जिला बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव:लिद्दड़ नए प्रधान, 809 वोटों से सिदाना को हराया, कुल 2396 सदस्यों में से 1322 ने किया मतदान

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 55 % वोटिंग, संघा सेक्रेटरी और धूपर वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष

जिला बार एसोसिएशन के 2020-21 के चुनाव में एडवोकेट गुरमेल सिंह लिद्दड़ अपने विरोधी एडवोकेट प्रभजोत सिंह सिदाना को 809 से हराकर प्रधान बन गए। बार के नए सेक्रेटरी एडवोकेट संदीप सिंह संघा, वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष एडवोकेट जगपाल सिंह धुपर, जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी एडवोकेट विशाल वड़ैच और असिस्टेंट सेक्रेटरी एडवोकेट संगीता रानी बने। इससे पहले एडवोकेट एन ढल्ल और एग्जीक्यूटिव मेंबर एडवोकेट भानू प्रताप सिंह, हरप्रीत कौर, कुलदीप, महिंदर सिंह, नवजोत विरदी और राज कुमार बिना चुनाव लड़े ही जूनियर उपाध्यक्ष बन चुके हैं।

शुक्रवार को जिला बार एसोसिएशन के पांच पदों के लिए वोटिंग हुई। बार में कुल 2396 मेंबर हैं लेकिन मतदान 1322 मेंबर ने ही किया। बार चुनाव में करीब 55 फीसदी ही मतदान हुआ। रात 8:30 बजे चुनाव अधिकारी एडवोकेट कंवर उपिंदर सिंह जसवाल, हरदेव सिंह भारज और राज करण सद्दी ने नतीजे घोषित किए। इस दौरान सेक्रेटरी पद के लिए एडवोकेट विशाल वडैच को 877 वोट मिले जबकि असिस्टेंट सेक्रेटरी पद के लिए एडवोकेट संगीता रानी को 658 वोट मिले।

प्रधान पद वोट
एडवोकेट गुरमेल लिदड़ 998
प्रभजोत सिंह सिदाना 189
आभा नागर 100

सी. उपाध्यक्ष वोट
एडवोकेट जगपाल धूपर 841
राम छाबड़ा 490
इनवेलिड 32

सेक्रेटरी वोट
एडवोकेट संदीप संघा 842
विशाल परुथी 456
इनवेलिड 24

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें