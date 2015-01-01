पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेदर अपडेट:हलकी बारिश से बढ़ी ठंडक, रविवार छाए रहेंगे बादल, अगले हफ्ते 5 डिग्री तक पहुंचेगा न्यूनतम तापमान

जालंधर16 मिनट पहले
जालंधर में शनिवार तड़के हुई बारिश के बाद तापमान में कमी आ गई है।
  • रविवार को भी आसमान में छाए रहेंगे बादल

शनिवार तड़के यहां हुई हलकी बारिश से मौसम में ठंडक बढ़ गई है। हालांकि सुबह धूप निकलने से तापमान में कमी नहीं आई है लेकिन अगले हफ्ते से न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री तक पहुंचने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। रविवार को भी न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री रहने का अनुमान है जबकि अधिकतम 20 डिग्री रहेगा, हालांकि इस दौरान आसमान में बादल छाए रहेंंगे।

जानिए .. अगले हफ्ते कैसा रहेगा मौसम

मौसम विभाग के अनुमान के मुताबिक शनिवार यानि आज न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री रहेगा जबकि अधिकतम तापमान 20 डिग्री होगा। अधिकतम तापमान अगले वीरवार तक इसी तरह रहने का अनुमान है लेकिन सोमवार से न्यूनतम तापमान में अचानक कमी होनी शुरू होगी। सोमवार को न्यूनतम तापमान जहां 9 डिग्री रहने की उम्मीद है, वहीं मंगलवार को यह गिरकर 6 डिग्री हो जाएगा और बुधवार व वीरवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री तक पहुंच जाएगा। हालांकि इस दौरान आसमान पूरी तरह सेे साफ रहेगा और अभी तक अगले हफ्ते बारिश या बूंदाबांदी के कोई आसार नजर नहीं आ रहे।

