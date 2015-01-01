पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

PSPCL दफ्तर में अनोखा मामला:जालंधर में SDO के ट्रांसफर ऑर्डर ऑनलाइन अपडेट हुए तो नेम प्लेट उखाड़ ले गया लाइनमैन

जालंधर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नेम प्लेट उखाड़कर ले जाने के बारे में जानकारी देते पावरकॉम अधिकारी।
  • काम करने के लिए कहने पर लाइनमैन देता था बदली कराने की धमकी, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस

सिविल लाइन स्थित पावरकॉम (PSPCL) ऑफिस में एक अनोखा मामला सामने आया है। यहां तैनात SDO के ट्रांसफर ऑर्डर ऑनलाइन अपडेट हुए तो दो पगड़ीधारी नकाबपोश व्यक्ति उनके दफ्तर पहुंचे और नेम प्लेट उखाड़कर ले गए। SDO का आरोप है कि विभाग के ही एक लाइनमैन ने अपने साथी के साथ मिलकर इस वारदात को अंजाम दिया है क्योंकि वो उसे काम करने के लिए कहते थे। पुलिस ने थाना डिवीजन नंबर 3 में आरोपी लाइनमैन व उसके अज्ञात साथी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

SDO के बारे में पूछा, उनके दफ्तर का दरवाजा भी तोड़ा

PSPCL के सिविल लाइन स्थित दफ्तर से सहायक इंजीनियर ने पुलिस को इस संबंध में पत्र भेजकर कहा कि 14 दिसंबर को शाम करीब 5 बजे SDO छुट्टी कर घर चले गए। इसके बाद दो पगड़ीधारी व्यक्ति मुंह पर नकाब बांधे दफ्तर पहुंचे। उन्होंने वहां कंप्लेंट स्टाफ में तैनात कर्मचारी मुकेश कुमार से SDO के बारे में पूछते हुए उसके बैठने की जगह पूछी। मुकेश ने बताया कि वो घर जा चुके हैं और अगर उन्हें मिलना है तो सुबह 9 बजे आएंगे। इसके बावजूद वह व्यक्ति वहां नहीं रुके और ऊपर SDO का दफ्तर देखने पहुंच गए। उन्होंने दफ्तर का बाहरी दरवाजा तोड़ा और SDO की नेम प्लेट उखाड़कर ले गए।

कर्मचारी को धमकाया, तू दखलअंदाजी मत कर

मुकेश के मुताबिक आवाज सुनकर जब उन दो लोगों को उसने पूछा कि उन्होंने क्या तोड़ा है तो धमकाते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि "मुकेश तू चुप कर, इसमें दखलअंदाजी मत कर'। जब कर्मचारी ऊपर पहुंचे तो देखा कि दरवाजे का एक पल्ला टूटा हुआ है और अधिकारी की नेम प्लेट गायब है।

SDO को देता था बदली करवाने की धमकी

PSPCL अधिकारियों के मुताबिक यह कारगुजारी लाइनमैन चरनजीत सिंह की है। यह घटना तब हुई जब SDO के ट्रांसफर ऑर्डर ऑनलाइन विभाग की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड हो गए। यह कर्मचारी पहले भी SDO को बदली करवाने और देख लेने की धमकी दे चुका है।

काम करने को कहता था, इसलिए था नाराज

इस बारे में SDO का कहना है कि चरनजीत सिंह कोई काम नहीं करता था। जब वो यहां तैनात हुए तो उन्होंने चरनजीत सिंह की बतौर लाइनमैन ड्यूटी लगानी शुरू कर दी, इससे वो नाराज हो गया तथा बदली करवाने की धमकी देने लगा। वह पहले भी इसी तरह अफसरों को धमकाकर कोई काम नहीं करता था। इसलिए उन्हें यकीन है कि इस घटना को उसी लाइनमैन ने अपने साथी के साथ मिलकर अंजाम दिया है।

