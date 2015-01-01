पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना इफेक्ट:27 दिसंबर को श्री हरिवल्लभ संगीत सम्मेलन की तैयारी, 6-6 फीट की दूरी पर बैठेंगे श्रोता

जालंधर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हरिवल्लभ महासभा के सदस्यों ने मीटिंग के बाद दी जानकारी

कोरोना के कारण शहर में होने वाले ज्यादातर कार्यक्रम और इवेंट कम हुए हैं। पंजाब सरकार की ओर से भी कोरोना के बढ़ते खतरे को देखते हुए नाइट कर्फ्यू बढ़ाने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। शहर के सबसे बड़े संगीत कार्यक्रम श्री हरिवल्लभ संगीत सम्मेलन का आयोजन भी इस बार कोरोना की वजह से इस बार केवल 1 दिन के लिए किया जाएगा। इसकी तैयारियों को लेकर हरिवल्लभ महासभा की ओर से मीटिंग आयोजित की गई।

मिश्रा परिवार के गायक रितेश मिश्रा और रजनीश मिश्रा राग बिहार से समाप्त करेंगे सम्मेलन

जानकारी देते हुए सेक्रेटरी दीपक बाली ने बताया कि इस बार कोरोना के कारण सरकारी हिदायतों को देखते हुए श्रोताओं को 6-6 फीट की दूरी पर बिठाने का विशेष प्रबंध किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि 27 दिसंबर को सुबह 9:30 बजे बाबा हरि बल्लभ की समाधि पर हवन के बाद सुबह 11 बजे संगीत सम्मेलन की शुरुआत सरस्वती वंदना के साथ की जाएगी। इस एक दिन के सम्मेलन में भी कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सभी सुरक्षा उपायों को अपनाया जाएगा। इस दौरान यहां प्रधान पूर्णिमा बेरी, नितिन कपूर, संगत राम ,गुरमीत सिंह रमेश मोदगिल और कुलविंदर दीप कौर मौजूद रहीं।

कोरोना की वजह से इस बार श्री हरिवल्लभ संगीत सम्मेलन के लिए अलग से कोई पंडाल नहीं सजाया जाएगा। इस बार केवल एक दिवसीय कार्यक्रम का आयोजन राम हॉल में किया जाएगा। हवन के बाद सरस्वती वंदना से कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत की जाएगी। इसके बाद संजीव शंकर और अश्विनी शंकर शहनाई वादन करेंगे। फिर प्रशांत मलिक और निशांत मलिक ध्रुपद गायन की प्रस्तुति देंगे। इस साल पंजाब के 3 महान

कलाकार मनू सीन सितार वादन उनके साथ काले राम तबला वादन और पंडित रमाकांत अपने शागिर्दों के साथ तबले पर संगत करेंगे। सम्मेलन के आखिर में शास्त्री गायक में ऊंचा स्थान रखने वाले मिश्रा परिवार के गायक रितेश मिश्रा और रजनीश मिश्रा कई रागों के अलावा राग बिहार प्रस्तुत करके सम्मेलन को समाप्त करेंगे। इस सम्मेलन के लिए अलग-अलग कमेटियों का गठन किया गया है और सम्मेलन में पहुंचने के लिए विशेष मेहमानों को पत्र भेज दिए गए हैं।

