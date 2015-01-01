पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:हदबंदी में इंसानियत भूली पुलिस, 30 घंटे बाद एफआईआर, पूरा दिन थाने में बैठी मां बोली- बच्चों के शव मिलें तो करूं अंतिम संस्कार

जालंधर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी पिता रंजीत सिंह बेटे राकेश के साथ।
  • अब तक कुल संक्रमितों की गिनती 18909 और मृतकों का आंकड़ा 598 तक पहुंचा
  • एफआईआर दर्ज न होने के कारण राकेश और अनमोल का नहीं हो सका पोस्टमार्टम

गांव तल्हण के छप्पड़ से मासूम भाई-बहन के शव मिलने के बाद क्राइम सीन को लेकर देहात और कमिश्नरेट पुलिस इंसानियत भूल गई। शुक्रवार को एफआईआर दर्ज न होने के कारण पोस्टमार्टम नहीं हो सका। मां रंगीली सारा दिन थाना पतारा में बैठी रही कि पुलिस पोस्टमार्टम करवा कर बच्चों के शव उसके हवाले कर दे ताकि वह संस्कार कर सके। रात 8:30 बजे एसपी मनप्रीत सिंह ढिल्लों ने कहा कि थाना पतारा में एफआईआर नंबर 119 दर्ज करके फरार पिता रंजीत सिंह को नामजद किया गया है। वहीं, एसपी एफआईआर में देरी को लेकर तर्क दे रहे हैं कि मां ने स्टेटमेंट देरी से दी थी।

शुक्रवार को रंगीली थाना पतारा पहुंच गई। यहां पर उसकी स्टेटमेंट लेने की बजाय देहात और कमिश्नरेट पुलिस क्राइम सीन की हदबंदी को लेकर उलझी रही। थाना रामामंडी की पुलिस का तर्क था कि शव छप्पड़ से मिले हैं तो देहात पुलिस एफआईआर दर्ज करे तो देहात पुलिस कहती रही कि क्राइम सीन रामामंडी का अरमान नगर है। यहां से पिता बच्चे लेकर गया था। शाम ढली तो रंगीली थाने से भाई दशरथ के घर ईसपुर पहुंची गई। सीनियर लेवल की मीटिंग के बाद अब थाना पतारा में एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई। शनिवार को भाई-बहन के शवों पोस्टमार्टम होगा।

मां बोली- 3 दिसंबर को पुलिस ने पति को हिरासत में लिया था, पुलिस सही तरीके से जांच करती तो आज उसके बच्चे जिंदा होते

झगड़े के दूसरे दिन पति ने फोन कर कहा था- बच्चे मार दिए

रंगीली देवी ने कहा कि 6 साल पहले उसकी शादी दरभंगा के रहने वाले राज मिस्त्री रंजीत से हुई थी। उसकी एक बेटी अनमोल और बेटा राकेश थे। वह एक साल से अरमान नगर में कैप्टन साब के घर में रह रही थी। एक दिसंबर को पति ने उसे पीटकर घर से निकाल दिया। उसी दिन उसने चौकी नंगलशामा में पति के खिलाफ शिकायत देते हुए कहा कि बच्चे मुझे दिलवाए जाएं। रंगीली का दावा है कि दूसरे दिन पति ने फोन कर कहा कि उसने दोनों बच्चे मार दिए हैं। 3 दिसंबर को गांव जगराल से ननद पूजा के घर से पति को पकड़ लिया। चौकी में लेकर आए। वहां वह मुकर गया कि उसने कुछ नहीं किया।

बच्चों को दादी (बीना देवी) गांव ले गई है। वह दो दिन में बच्चे रंगीली को सौंप देगा। रंगीली ने कहा कि पुलिस ने ठीक ढंग से पूछताछ नहीं की। उसने राजीनामा कर छुड़वा दिया। पांच दिसंबर के बाद पति नजर नहीं आया। जहां से बच्चों के शव मिले, वहां से थोड़ी दूरी पर सास रेलवे फाटक के पास रहती है। सास और पति गायब हैं। डीसीपी गुरमीत सिंह का कहना है कि 2 दिसंबर को बच्चे मार देने की बात पुलिस के नोटिस में नहीं आई। यह बात रंगीली अब कह रही है। तब गणमान्यों के बीच राजीनामा हुआ था कि रंजीत 2 दिन में बच्चे दादी से लेकर मां को देगा।

यह बात जांच का विषय... जांच के दायरे में पिता रंजीत आ चुका है, मगर यह बात जांच का विषय है कि अगर एक दिसंबर को बच्चे लेकर वह मां के घर गया था और फिर दो को कॉल करके बच्चों की हत्या की बात कही थी। पुलिस रंजीत के मोबाइल की कॉल डिटेल निकलवा कर जांच करेगी कि क्या उस दिन रंजीत ने कॉल की थी या नहीं। दूसरी बड़ी बात यह है कि क्या एक या दो दिसंबर को ही दोनों बच्चे मारकर फेंक दिए गए थे या फिर 5 दिसंबर को चौकी से निकलने के बाद। रंजीत की तलाश में एक पुलिस पार्टी यूपी जाएगी ताकि उसे पकड़ा जा चके।

