अतिरिक्त चार्ज का बायकॉट:मार्केट फीस और प्रति नग पर लिया जा रहा अतिरिक्त चार्ज, नियमानुसार फीस नहीं ले रहे फ्रूट आढ़ती लोडरों और व्यापारियों ने किया बायकॉट

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
मार्केट फीस और प्रति नग पर लिया जा रहा अतिरिक्त चार्ज (लागा) ज्यादा वसूलने के रोष स्वरूप लोडर और विक्रेताओं ने फ्रूट मंडी के आढ़तियों का बायकॉट कर दिया है। लोडर एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों व व्यापारियों ने फैसला किया है कि वे शुक्रवार को फ्रूट मंडी के किसी भी आढ़ती से सामान नहीं खरीदेंगे। जब तक वे सरकार की ओर से तय किए गए नियमों के हिसाब से काम नहीं करते।

लोडरों ने सभी तरफ घूमकर विक्रेताओं और व्यापारियों को सामान न खरीदने और अपने प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने के लिए कहा है। लोडर यूनियन के प्रधान नीरज कुमार, हनी, रवि शंकर गुप्ता, श्रीराम, ओम प्रकाश ओपी, अनिल कुमार, विजय कुमार, तरसेम, राजकुमार राजू, इंदर शर्म ने कहा कि आढ़ती गलत ढंग से पैसे वसूल रहे हैं। प्रति नग पर पहले 3 रुपए दिए जाते थे, लेकिन अब 8 रुपए वसूल रहे हैं।

दूसरी तरफ मार्केट फीस सरकार ने 7 फीसदी कर दी गई है, लेकिन आढ़ती 9 फीसदी ही ले रहे हैं। मंडी में सारा दिन लोडरों व आढ़तियों की बैठकें होती रहीं, लेकिन कोई फैसला नहीं हुआ। देर शाम सब्जी मंडी के आढ़तियों ने को कहा कि वे नियमानुसार पैसे वसूलेंगे, लेकिन फ्रूट मंडी के आढ़ती नहीं माने। इस वजह से लोडरों और व्यापारियों ने फ्रूट मंडी के आढ़तियों का बॉयकॉट कर दिया है। इस संबंध में फ्रूट मंडी एसोसिएशन के प्रधान इंद्रजीत सिंह नागरा ने बताया कि लोडरों व व्यापारियों के साथ हुई बेनतीजा रही है। फिलहाल शुक्रवार को मीटिंग रखी गई है। मीटिंग में जो फैसला होगा, उसके अनुसार काम किया जाएगा।

