जालंधर में गणतंत्र दिवस पर किसानी रंग:मंत्री अरूणा चौधरी बोलीं: अन्नदाता दिल्ली में हक की लड़ाई लड़ रहा, कृषि कानूनों से राज्यों के अधिकारों पर मार पड़ी

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिलास्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के दौरान संबोधित करती मंत्री अरूणा चौधरी। उनके साथ DC घनश्याम थोरी व पुलिस कमिश्नर गुरप्रीत भुल्लर। - Dainik Bhaskar
जिलास्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के दौरान संबोधित करती मंत्री अरूणा चौधरी। उनके साथ DC घनश्याम थोरी व पुलिस कमिश्नर गुरप्रीत भुल्लर।
  • गुरू गोबिंद सिंह स्टेडियम में लहराया तिरंगा, किसानों की मूवमेंट से देश में बैचेनी का माहौल बताया

केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर चल रहे किसान आंदोलन से यहां गुरू गोबिंद सिंह स्टेडियम में हुआ जिलास्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह भी अछूता नहीं रहा। पंजाब की सामाजिक सुरक्षा, महिला और बाल विकास मंत्री अरुणा चौधरी ने तिरंगा लहराने के बाद अपने भाषण की शुरूआत ही किसानों से की। मंत्री चौधरी ने कहा कि आजादी के संघर्ष में बंटवारे की वजह से सबसे ज्यादा मार पंजाबियों को पड़ी लेकिन आजादी के बाद देश को भुखमरी से बचाने में पंजाब सबसे आगे रहा। आज देश के अन्न भंडार में 60 फीसद योगदान पंजाब का है। आज जहां पूरा देश गणतंत्र दिवस मना रहा है तो हमारा अन्न उगाने वाला अन्नदाता किसान दिल्ली में अपने हक की लड़ाई लड़ रहा है। संविधान में खेतीबाड़ी के कानून व अधिकार राज्यों को हैं लेकिन इस हक पर भी मार पड़ रही है। इस वजह से पूरे देश में किसानों की मूवमेंट से बैचेनी का माहौल है।

गुरू गोबिंद सिंह स्टेडियम में तिरंगा लहराने के बाद सलामी देती मंत्री चौधरी
गुरू गोबिंद सिंह स्टेडियम में तिरंगा लहराने के बाद सलामी देती मंत्री चौधरी

हमने एक्शन लिया लेकिन गवर्नर ने साइन नहीं किया

मंत्री अरूणा चौधरी ने पंजाब की कैप्टन सरकार की पीठ थपथपाते हुए कहा कि हमारी सरकार ने इस पर सबसे पहले एक्शन लिया। विधानसभा का स्पेशल सेशन बुलाकर इन बिलों में संशोधन कर दिया। इसके बाद सब विधायक उसे लेकर गवर्नर के पास गए लेकिन उन्होंने साइन नहीं किए, जिस वजह से हम उसे आगे नहीं भेज सके।

मृतक किसान के परिवार को 5 लाख मदद, एक सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी

मंत्री अरूणा चौधरी ने कहा कि दिल्ली में आंदोलन में बैठे किसान हमारे भाई हैं, हमें भी इसका दर्द है। हमारी सरकार ने जान गंवा चुके किसान के परिवार को 5 लाख रुपए की मदद दी गई और परिवार के एक सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी दी जा रही है।

गुरू गोबिंद सिंह स्टेडियम में परेड की अगुवाई करती IPS ज्योति यादव
गुरू गोबिंद सिंह स्टेडियम में परेड की अगुवाई करती IPS ज्योति यादव

IPS ज्योति यादव ने की परेड की अगुवाई

गणतंत्र दिवस पर मंत्री अरूणा चौधरी ने तिरंगा लहराया और उसके बाद परेड की सलामी ली। इस दौरान IPS ज्योति यादव ने परेड की अगुवाई की। इस मौके विधायक राजिंदर बेरी,विधायक सुशील रिंकू, विधायक प्रगट सिंह, DC घनश्याम थोरी, पुलिस कमिश्नर गुरप्रीत भुल्लर, SSP संदीप गर्ग समेत बड़ी संंख्या में प्रशासनिक अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

काेरोना वॉरियर रिटायर्ड सिविल सर्जन डॉ. गुरिंदर कौर चावला को सम्मानित करती मंत्री
काेरोना वॉरियर रिटायर्ड सिविल सर्जन डॉ. गुरिंदर कौर चावला को सम्मानित करती मंत्री

कोरोना योद्धाओं समेत 145 का सम्मान

इस मौके सामाजिक सुरक्षा, महिला और बाल विकास मंत्री अरुणा चौधरी ने कोरोना महामारी के दौरान फ्रंटलाइन से लेकर जागरूकता तक का काम करने वाले योद्धाओं को सम्मानित किया। जिसकी शुरूआत रिटायर्ड सिविल सर्जन डॉ. गुरिंदर कौर चावला से की गई, जिन्होंने पूरी जंग की अगुवाई की थी।

