प्रदर्शन:मुस्लिम संगठनों ने प्रदर्शन करते हुए रोष रैली निकालकर वर्कशॉप चौक में फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति का पुतला फूंका

जालंधर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुस्लिम संगठन पंजाब की तरफ से ईदगाह मस्जिद गुलाब देवी रोड में जुमे की नमाज अदा की गई। इसके बाद उन्होंने फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते हुए रोष रैली निकालकर वर्कशॉप चौक में पुतला फूंका। संगठन के प्रधान एडवोकेट नईम खान और जनरल सेक्रेटरी अमजद खान ने कहा कि फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति ने इस्लाम के विरुद्ध लिए गए हिटलर शाही फैसलों, तोहीन ए रिसालत और कार्टून प्रकरण के मुजरिमों की हिमायत करने के विरुद्ध मुस्लिम समुदाय ने सख्त शब्दों में अपना रोष जाहिर किया है। मार्च में बच्चों से लेकर बड़े लोगों में राष्ट्रपति के खिलाफ गुस्सा जाहिर किया। इस मौके अमजद खान, मौलाना जाकिर, जब्बार खान, अब्दुल खान, सैयद नजरुल हसन, सरफराज खान, शहाबुद्दीन, और अल्ताफ़ खान मौजूद रहे।

मुस्लिम समुदाय के सदस्यों की ओर से बस्ती दानिशमंदा में नािसर सलमानी की अध्यक्षता में फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति का पुतला फूंककर रोष प्रदर्शन किया गया। यहां मोहम्मद तौफीक, मोहम्मद महफूज, शहजाद सलमानी, हाजी आबिद हसन सलमानी, मुजम्मिल सलमानी, कलीम सलमानी, जाकिर सलमानी, वाजिद सलमानी और हाफिज बिलाल दिलशाद अंसारी मौजूद रहे। मस्जिद ए कुबा खांबड़ा में मुस्लिम भाईचारे ने ऑल इंडिया जमात ए सलमानी बिरादरी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव आकिब जावेद सलमानी के नेतृत्व में प्रदर्शन किया। यहां अख्तर सलमानी, अलाउद्दीन चांद, नदीम सलमानी, शहजाद सलमानी, अकबर, वसीम अंसारी, सिद्दीक, याकूब, हसनदीन और लियाकत मौजूद रहे।

