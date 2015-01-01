पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास और समस्याओं के हल पर सिर्फ 25 मिनट मीटिंग:योजनाओं पर कोई चर्चा नहीं, मेयर ने पार्षदों से कहा- कमिश्नर अच्छा काम कर रहे, ताली बजाओ

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • 80 वार्डों के विकास और समस्याओं के हल पर सिर्फ 25 मिनट मीटिंग

आठ महीने से लंबित एजेंडा पास करवाने के लिए तीसरी बार मीटिंग बुलाकर मेयर जगदीश राजा ने मंगलवार काे नई परंपरा शुरू की। इससे पहले भी सप्ताह में 3 बार एफएंडसीसी मीटिंग करने को लेकर मेयर की खासी आलोचना होती रही है। मंगलवार दोपहरबाद 3 बजे से रेडक्राॅस भवन में बुलाई गई मीटिंग अपने आप में अनूठी रही। 10 लाख से ज्यादा की आबादी और 80 वार्डों वाले शहर के विकास और समस्या को लेकर बुलाई गई मीटिंग महज 25 मिनट चली। न कोई सवाल, न काेई चर्चा या बहस, सिर्फ 9 मार्च को स्थगित हुई मीटिंग को लेकर जारी किया गया एजेंडा पास कराया और हाउस खत्म करने की मेयर ने घोषणा कर दी।

हालांकि इस दौरान मेयर सबको हैरान करते हुए कमिश्नर करणेश शर्मा की तारीफ करने से नहीं चूके। कहा कि इनके आने के बाद से शहर में काफी सुधार हुआ है। लोग भी इस बात को मानने लगे हैं। खासकर पटेल चौक से रेलवे स्टेशन तक बन रही सड़क की लोग तारीफ कर रहे हैं। मेयर ने पार्षदों से अपील की कि समूह पार्षद एक बार मेज थपथपाकर कमिश्नर का हौसला बढ़ाएं। हुआ भी ऐसा ही। पार्षद ताली बजाते रहे और कमिश्नर बड़े आदर भाव से दोनों हाथ जोड़कर उनका आभार जताते रहे। कमिश्नर की तारीफ पर भाजपा वरेश मिंटू ने कहा कि निगम में तो मसला ही भ्रष्टाचार का है। अवैध विज्ञापन पर 2 दिन में कार्रवाई कर जवाब देने की बात हुई थी, लेकिन अब तक कुछ नहीं हुआ। निगम से 500 मीटर की दूरी पर रंगला वेहड़ा पार्किंग में अवैध वसूली हो रही है, एक दिन पहले पार्किंग में काटी गई पर्ची तक दिखाई पर मेयर ने अगली मीटिंग में मसला रखने की बात कहकर विपक्ष की आवाज अनसुनी कर दी। दोपहरबाद 3 बजे के निर्धारित समय से 20 मिनट की देरी पर शुरू हुई मीटिंग 3:45 पर खत्म हो गई। इसमें महज 10 मिनट एजेंडा पास कराने में लगा, बाकी के 15 मिनट मेयर के साथ पार्षदों की बहस में गुजरे।

कांग्रेस पार्षद जस्सल ने कहा- मेयर साहब! ये आपकी नाकामी और पूरी कांग्रेस की बेइज्जती है, बिना चर्चा किए एजेंडा पास करने को बुलाई मीटिंग

मीटिंग का खर्च जेब से दो : जस्सल
मीटिंग खत्म करने की घोषणा करते ही कांग्रेस के पार्षद देसराज जस्सल ने मेयर पर हमला बोल दिया। कहा कि सिर्फ एजेंडा पास कराने के लिए हाउस बुलाना आपकी नाकामी और पूरी कांग्रेस की बेइज्जती है। आखिर 6 नवंबर को ही एजेंडा पास क्यों नहीं करवाया। मेयर बोले, तब काफी पार्षद चले गए थे, इसलिए एजेंडा रोक दिया था।

जस्सल ने कहा तो फिर इस मीटिंग का खर्च आप अपनी जेब से दो। मेयर ने कहा, कोई नहीं...जस्सल के हमले पर कांग्रेस के ही मनमोहन सिंह राजू, तरसेम लखोत्रा और जगदीश गग ने मेयर का समर्थन करते हुए कहा कि आप हाउस की तौहीन कर रहे हैं। जब पार्टी के ही 3 पार्षद जस्सल को घेरने लगे, ते वेस्ट के कांग्रेस पार्षद राजीव ओंकार टिक्का ने जस्सल का समर्थन किया। कहा एक पार्षद बोल रहा है, तो उसे चुप न कराएं, लेकिन तब मेयर और कमिश्नर टेबल छोड़कर उठ चुके थे।

डिप्टी मेयर आए नहीं, नेता विपक्ष और उपनेता भी गैरहाजिर रहे

लगातार नगर निगम हाउस की दूसरी मीटिंग में डिप्टी मेयर हरसिमरनजीत सिंह बंटी नहीं आए। इसके साथ ही नेता विपक्ष भाजपा के मनजिंदर सिंह चट्ठा और उपनेता पार्षद सुशील शर्मा भी नहीं आए। कुल 48 में से भाजपा के 6 पार्षद हाउस में थे, तो अकाली दल के पार्षदों के नेता परमजीत सिंह रेरू सहित सभी 4 पार्षद नहीं आए। मीटिंग में कुल 48 पार्षदों की मौजूदगी रही। इनमें अधिकांश संख्या कांग्रेस के पार्षदों की थी।

अंग्रेजी में लिखे प्रस्ताव का विरोध हुआ तो मेयर बोले, आगे से ऐसा न हो
एजेंडा में वरियाणा डंप पर 2 डोजर के ठेके का प्रस्ताव अंग्रेजी में लिखा था। पार्षद गुरविंदर बंटी नीलकंठ ने इसका विरोध जताया। मेयर ने कहा कि आगे से ऐसा न हो, सरकार के आदेश की पालना हो और एजेंडा पंजाबी में ही होना चाहिए। मेयर ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार के आदेश के मुताबिक पंजाबी को तरजीह देना जरूरी।

