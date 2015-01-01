पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:अब लाइसेंस डुप्लीकेट, रिप्लेस और रिन्यू कराने को होगी डिजिटल वेरिफिकेशन, भ्रष्टाचार रुकेगा, वहीं ऑनलाइन टेस्ट ट्रैक पर एजेंटाें का दखल कम होगा

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • एक महीने में 10 हजार के करीब होते हैं आवेदन

लाइसेंस डुप्लीकेट, रिप्लेस या रिन्यू करवाने के लिए आवेदकों को ऑनलाइन ड्राइविंग टेस्ट ट्रैक के चक्कर काटने की जरूरत नहीं है। अब ट्रैक कर्मचारी डिजिटल तरीके या फिर व्हाट्सएप वीडियो कॉलिंग के माध्यम से आवेदक का वेरिफिकेशन कंप्लीट करेंगे। इसके बाद लाइसेंस आवेदक के संबंधित पते पर डाक के माध्यम से भेज दिए जाएंगे। नई प्रक्रिया शुरू होने से आरटीए कार्यालयों में भ्रष्टाचार रुकेगा। आम दिनों में एक महीने में 10 हजार से अधिक अपॉइंटमेंट होते हैं। मगर नई प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के बाद अब अपॉइंटमेंट की डेट पर आवेदक की डिजिटल या फिर व्हाट्सएप वीडियो कॉलिंग के द्वारा फोटो वेरिफाई कर ली जाएगी। जिन लोगों का वीडियो कॉलिंग से वेरिफिकेशन नहीं हो पाएगा, वो लोग आधार कार्ड से लिंक होने पर डिजिटल तरीके से वेरीफिकेशन करा सकेंगे।

इसके लिए आवेदक को ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट के पोर्टल पर अपॉइंटमेंट के लिए अप्लाई करने से पहले अपने सभी संबंधित दस्तावेजों को स्व-प्रमाणित करके अटैच करना होगा। आवेदन अप्लाई होने के बाद वेरिफिकेशन डेट के समय ट्रैक कर्मचारी आवेदक के सभी दस्तावेज और फोटो को डिजिटल तरीके से वेरिफाई करेंगे। ट्रैक इंचार्ज मनिंदर सिंह का कहना है कि ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट के द्वारा आवेदक को डिजिटल तरीके से वेरिफाई करने का ट्रायल शुरू कर दिया गया है। 1 नवंबर यानी नए आवेदकों को जब अपॉइंटमेंट की डेट मिलेगी, तब उनका डिजिटल तरीके से वेरिफिकेशन किया जाएगा। डिजिटल तरीके से वेरिफिकेशन केवल रिन्युअल और डुप्लीकेट जैसे लाइसेंस के लिए ही मान्य है।

