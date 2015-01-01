पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिजिटल कंप्लेंट सुविधा:अब सेवा केंद्रों में 10 रुपए देकर कर सकेंगे सरकारी विभाग या अफसर की शिकायत

जालंधर15 मिनट पहले
DC घनश्याम थोरी का कहना है कि ऐसी शिकायतों का तुरंत निपटारा किया जाएगा। प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • www.connect.Punjab.gov.in पोर्टल पर‌ होगी शिकायत

अब आप सेवा केंद्रों के जरिए पंजाब सरकार के नए शिकायत निवारण पोर्टल www.connect.Punjab.gov.in पर किसी भी सरकारी विभाग या अफसर के खिलाफ शिकायत कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए आपको 10 रुपए की फीस चुकानी होगी। इंटरनेट की जानकारी न होने से इस सुविधा से वंचित लोगों के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने यह पहल शुरू की है।

शिकायतों के जल्द निपटारे के लिए बनाया पोर्टल

DC घनश्याम थोरी ने बताया कि लोगों की समस्याओं को सरकार तक पहुंचाने और उनका समय पर निपटारा यकीनी बनाने के लिए यह पोर्टल शुरू किया गया है। इसमें सभी विभागों के साथ जुड़ी समस्याओं की शिकायतों का जल्द हल किया जाएगा। इसे वन स्टॉप डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म का नाम दिया गया है।

खुद भी कर सकते हैं शिकायत

उन्होंने कहा कि लोग चाहें तो सीधे तौर पर भी इस पोर्टल के जरिए अपनी शिकायत कर सकते हैं। इसमें सेवा केंद्र जाकर शिकायत करने की कोई बंदिश नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि जिले के सभी अधिकारियों को पोर्टल पर आने वाली आम लोगों की शिकायतों का समय पर निपटारा करने के आदेश दिए जा चुके हैं।

