पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Jalandhar
  • O&amp;M Ad Hoc Committee Member Councilor Chandrandeep Kaur Resigns, Saying Sewerage Work Did Not Start In The Wake Of MLA Inauguration

इस्तीफा:ओएंडएम एडहॉक कमेटी की मेंबर पार्षद चंद्रदीप कौर ने दिया इस्तीफा, कहा, एमएलए के उदघाटन के चक्कर में शुरू नहीं हुआ सीवरेज का काम

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ओ एंड एम एडहॉक कमेटी की मेंबर भाजपा पार्षद चंद्रजीत कौर संधा ने विकास के काम में भेदभाव का आरोप लगाकर इस्तीफा दे दिया है। मंगलवार को कमेटी की हुई मीटिंग के बाद पार्षद संघा ने चेयरमैन पार्षद पवन कुमार को इस्तीफा दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके वार्ड 73 के कच्चा कोट में 3 साल से सीवर लाइन डालने के काम को उलझा कर रखा है। टेंडर, वर्कऑर्डर के बाद ठेकेदार ने दो माह से मौके पर पाइपें तक पहुंचा दी हैं, लेकिन एमएलए सुशील रिंकू द्वारा उद्घाटन नहीं करने के कारण काम नहीं शुरू किया जा रहा है।

वैसे भी उनके वार्ड के कई काम लंबे समय से फंसे है। ऐसे में सीवरेज की एडहॉक कमेटी में रहकर लोगों को क्या जवाब देंगे, जब उनके वार्ड का ही काम नहीं हो रहा है। चेयरमैन पवन कुमार ने बताया कि उन्होंने समझाया कि पहले कोरोना और अब एमएलए के सड़क हादसे में घायल होने के कारण काम शुरू नहीं हो पाया है। वैसे भी जब मौके पर पाईप तक पहुंच गया है, तो जल्द ही काम भी शुरू हो जाएगा। पवन कुमार ने कहा कि ये तो सियासत के चक्कर में इस्तीफा दिया गया है, उन्हें समझाया लेकिन वो नहीं मानी। इस दौरान पार्षद पति एडवोकेट अमित सिंह संधा मौजूद थे।

चेयरमैन ने अफसरों को लगाई फटकार, कोई भी रिपोर्ट नहीं मिली... पार्षद पवन कुमार ने कहा कि ओ एंड एम के अफसर काम करने को राजी नहीं हैं। उनसे 26 अवैध कॉलोनी में पानी-सीवरेज के अवैध कनेक्शन और बिल, सिटी में लगे अवैध सबमर्सिबल पंप वालों को नोटिस देने को कहा गया था। लेकिन मीटिंग में कोई रिपोर्ट नहीं दे सके, अब शुक्रवार तक का समय मांगा है। इसके अलावा चेयरमैन ने 6 जोन के लिए छोटे सुपर सक्शन मशीन के टेंडर जारी करने और स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत जेटिंग मशीन और सीवरेज से गंदगी निकालने वाली मशीन की खरीदारी के लिए टेंडर जारी करने को कहा है।

चेयरमैन का आदेश

सीएम का कार्यक्रम हो चुका, सिटी में लगे होर्डिंग्स हटाई जाएं

एडवरटाइजिंग एडहॉक कमेटी की चेयरमैन पार्षद नीरजा जैन ने कहा कि सरकार ने भले ही नई एडवरटाइजिंग पॉलिसी के लिए वन सिटी-वन टेंडर की पॉलिसी लागू करने को कहा है, लेकिन वो निगम हाउस में प्रस्ताव रखेंगी कि इसे पूरे शहर के एक टेंडर की बजाय चार जोन में बांटकर टेंडर लगाया जाए। इसके अलावा विज्ञापन शाखा के सुपरिंटेंडेंट से कहा कि सीएम का कार्यक्रम हो चुका है, इसके साथ बाकी के अवैध होर्डिंग्स भी हटाए जाएं। इसके अलावा शोरूम, मॉल और दुकानों के बाहर लगे एलईडी से विज्ञापन करने के बदले फीस की वसूली की जाए। मीटिंग में पार्षद मेंबर सरबजीत कौर भी मौजूद थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें