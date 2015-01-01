पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:कोरोना से एक व्यक्ति की मौत, 79 संक्रमित, अब तक 15520 संक्रमित, मुल्तानी मोहल्ला और छोटी बारादरी माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन घोषित

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
जिले में शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 79 मामले सामने आए जबकि एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। नए संक्रमितों में 12 बाहरी जिलों के रहने वाले हैं। शुक्रवार को माॅडल हाउस, बूटा पिंड, ज्योति नगर, अरमान नगर, ईएसआई अस्पताल के 2 कर्मी, संत नगर, गुरु अमर दास काॅलोनी, पंजपीर चौक, संतोखपुरा, सिविल अस्पताल रोड शाहकोट, शालीमार एवेन्यू, सोढल रोड प्रीत नगर, मिट्ठापुर रोड, ओल्ड जवाहर नगर , न्यू जीटीबी नगर, न्यू जवाहर नगर, संसारपुर, लेन-4 आबादपुरा, गुरु गोबिंद सिंह एवेन्यू, ग्रीन सिटी अलीपुर से 3 मरीज, आदर्श नगर, टांडा रोड, माॅडल टाउन, इंदिरा पार्क, सूर्या एनक्लेव, नेहरू गार्डन रोड, बाणियां मोहल्ला बस्ती शेख, दीवान चंद मोहल्ला, दिलबाग नगर एक्सटेंशन, बिशप हाउस, कृष्णा नगर, सेंट्रल टाउन, करोल बाग, वजीर सिंह एनक्लेव, सरस्वती विहार आदि से संक्रमितों की पुष्टि हुई है। वहीं शुक्रवार को जिला प्रशासन ने जिले में दो माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाए हैं, जिनमें मुल्तानी मोहल्ला और छोटी बारादरी शामिल हैं। इन एरिया में 5 से अधिक एक्टिव मरीज हैं। जिले में अब तक कुल 15520 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं।

पिम्स में 1600 रुपए में होगा आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट
पंजाब इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंस (पिम्स) में भी अब कोरोनावायरस का आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट किया जाएगा। शुक्रवार को डीसी घनश्याम थोरी ने पिम्स अस्पताल की तीसरी मंजिल पर स्थित लैबोरेट्री का उद्घाटन किया। पिम्स के रेजिडेंट डायरेक्टर अमित सिंह ने कहा कि संदिग्ध मरीजों का आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट 1600 रुपए में किया जाएगा। हमारी लैब एनएबीएल एक्रीडेटिड और आईसीएमआर द्वारा मान्यता प्राप्त है। डायरेक्टर प्रिं. डॉ. कुलबीर कौर ने कहा कि रोजाना 100 संदिग्ध मरीजों के टेस्ट किए जाएंगे।

