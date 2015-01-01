पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आदेश:पैडी सीजन को लेकर ट्रांसफार्मर बदलने और रिपेयर के काम निपटाने के आदेश

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएमडी बोले- जहां जरूरत, वहां गर्मियों से पहले ट्रांसफार्मर अपग्रेड करें

पावरकॉम ने पैडी सीजन को लेकर तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। पटियाला से शक्ति सदन पहुंचे सीएमडी ए वेणू प्रसाद ने चीफ इंजीनियर जैनिंदर दानिया को आदेश दिए कि जहां-जहां रिपेयर के काम होने वाले हैं, ट्रांसमिशन लाइनों को बदलना है, ग्रिड सब स्टेशन और ट्रांसफार्मर बदलने हैं, वहां तुरंत ये सारे काम करवाए जाएं ताकि गर्मियों में उपभोक्ताओं के साथ साथ पावरकॉम के कर्मचारियों को भी दिक्कत न आए। किसी भी कैटेगरी के उपभोक्ताओं को परेशानी नहीं आनी चाहिए। शिकायतों का निपटारा भी तुरंत करवाया जाए।

सीएमडी ने फील्ड अधिकारियों को डेवलेपमेंट के काम 15 जनवरी तक निपटाने के लिए पहले ही हिदायतें जारी कर दी हैं और इसके साथ-साथ अगर कहीं जरूरत हो ट्रांसमिशन लाइंस के नीचे से पेड़ों की कटिंग भी करवाई जाए। सीएमडी ने कहा कि एपी खपतकारों के ट्रांसफार्मर अपलोड चल रहे हैं। उनको समय रहते बदला जाए या फिर लोड बढ़ाया जाए। उपभोक्ताओं के घरों के लोड भी चेक किया जाए। इसी के साथ वीडीएस स्कीम के तहत जिन उपभोक्ताओं को 31 दिसंबर तक लोड बढ़ाने की हिदायतें दी गई हैं अगर वे नहीं बढ़ाते और उनके इलाके का ट्रांसफार्मर जल जाता है तो उसका सारा खर्च उपभोक्ताओं पर डाल दी जाया। डिफॉल्टरों से रकम वसूलने का काम तेज किया जाए।

सीएमडी ने खपतकारों से अपील कि है बिजली के बिल का समय पर भुगतान करें। बिजली चोरी करने वाले वाले की सूचना दें। सूचना देने वाले का नाम गुप्त रखा जाएगा। चीफ इंजीनियर नार्थ जोन जैनिंदर दानिया ने सीएमडी को विश्वास दिलाया कि जो काम कहे गए हैं। वे हर हालत में समय से पहले करवा दिए जाएंगे।मीटिंग में डिप्टी चीफ इंजीनियर हरजिंदर सिंह बंसल, इंद्रपाल सिंह, पीएस खांबा, देस राज बंगड़, रजित शर्मा, सोम नाथ माही और रविंदर सिंह आदि अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें