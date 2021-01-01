पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सांठगांठ कर एससी सर्टिफिकेट बनवा बना पंच, नंबरदार पर भी मामला दर्ज

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • नंगल सलेमपुर की महिला की शिकायत पर कार्रवाई

ओबीसी कैटेगरी के व्यक्ति ने नंबरदार से साठगांठ कर एससी कैटेगरी का सर्टिफिकेट बनवाया और पंचायत चुनाव लड़ने के बाद पंच भी बन गया। इस बारे में पता चला तो गांव की ही एक महिला ने डीसी को शिकायत कर दी। मामले की जांच हुई तो बाद में सर्टिफिकेट पर साइन करने वाले पटवारी से लेकर तहसीलदार तक के अफसरों ने नंबरदार पर पहले तस्दीक करने का आरोप थोप पल्ला झाड़ लिया।

इसके बाद कलेक्टर ने नंबरदार को बर्खास्त कर दिया और अब गलत सर्टिफिकेट बनवाने वाले पंच और नंबरदार पर आईपीसी की धारा 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-बी और एससी-एसटी एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है।गांव नंगल सलेमपुर की जसवंत कौर ने डीसी को शिकायत दी थी कि कपूरथला के डडविंडी का रहने वाला मेजर सिंंह ‘कंबोज’ जाति से संबंध रखता है।

ओबीसी कैटेगरी में होने के बावजूद उसने खुद को एससी बताकर सर्टिफिकेट बनवा लिया और गांव नंगल सलेमपुर में पंचायत चुनाव लड़ा। उसे पंचायत सदस्य भी चुन लिया गया। उसे एससी सर्टिफिकेट जारी करने की तस्दीक नंबरदार बलविंदर सिंह ने की थी।मामले में जांच शुरू हुई तो पटवारी कुलविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि नंबरदार बलविंंदर के तस्दीक करने की वजह से उन्होंने भी एससी सर्टिफिकेट पर साइन कर दिए।

